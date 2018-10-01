Journalist Jemele Hill is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer, The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance announced today. She begins with The Atlantic next week.
Hill will be covering issues related to sports, race, politics, and culture for both the magazine and TheAtlantic.com. She will be based in Los Angeles, where The Atlantic is establishing a second California bureau after opening an office in San Francisco this summer.
“Jemele is a wonderfully talented journalist who is famous for her acute commentary, fearless writing and encyclopedic knowledge of sports,” said Goldberg. “But what drew us to Jemele in particular is her deep commitment to reporting. There are a million stories to be uncovered at the intersection where sports, race, money and politics meet, and Jemele is the exact right person to do this uncovering, and The Atlantic is the exact right home for this sort of journalism.”
“The Atlantic made perfect sense to me because during this period, it’s critical to be aligned with people who understand this mission: Sports is a great entry point for exploring what’s happening in the wider society,” said Hill. “You can’t talk about sports without talking about race, class, gender and politics. I want to explore the complications and discomforts with a publication that has a long history of supporting this kind of work.”
In her nearly 12-year career at ESPN, Hill rose to fame for her exceptional coverage on the air and for ESPN.com. She was a columnist, a host of “SportsCenter,” and a college football sideline reporter. Most recently, she covered the intersection of sports, culture, and race for ESPN’s The Undefeated.
Hill began her journalism career at the Raleigh News & Observer before moving back to her hometown to cover sports for the Detroit Free Press, and later the Orlando Sentinel. She joined ESPN in 2006.
The Atlantic is in the midst of a company-wide expansion, which will see the addition of 100 new staff and investments across the newsroom, all divisions, and platforms. The Atlantic recently established a bureau in San Francisco as a base for a growing reporting team and coverage dedicated to technology. The Atlantic will also grow its coverage of Hollywood and culture, and is doubling its teams covering politics and national affairs. Earlier this month, The Atlantic debuted a new Ideas section, and launched a Family section in March.
###
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.