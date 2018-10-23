

October 23, 2018—Next week CityLab Detroit, the preeminent global cities summit organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies to address the most urgent urban issues, will be held in Detroit from October 28-30. This is the first time the sixth annual event will take place in a heartland city—prior summits were hosted by Paris, Miami, London, Los Angeles, and New York—and will draw inspiration from the people and issues unique to the region.

Michael R. Bloomberg, Mayor of New York City from 2002-2013 and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, will announce the winners of the U.S. Mayors Challenge during the opening remarks at this year’s event. The Mayors Challenge is a yearlong competition that challenged city leaders to uncover and test bold, inventive ideas to confront the toughest problems faced by cities. The winning cities will receive support to begin implementation on potentially breakthrough solutions to homelessness, the opioid crisis, mobility, climate change, and economic opportunity.

Limited media credentials are available for CityLab, and must be arranged in advance. Full details and a schedule follow. For more information, please contact Anna Bross (anna@theatlantic.com).