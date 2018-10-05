Amanda Mull is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer, and will cover health across a range of topics, including the beauty and nutrition industries. She begins with The Atlantic later this month, and joins at a time when The Atlantic is expanding its editorial team.

As The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance wrote to staff today when announcing Mull’s hire: “Amanda has quickly distinguished herself as one of America’s most compelling writers on nutrition and obesity, the fashion and beauty industries, and a number of other issues in the Venn diagram overlap between health and culture. We couldn’t be more excited for The Atlantic’s readers to start seeing the strange and expansive world of health through Amanda’s eyes.”

Mull will join The Atlantic’s science, health, and tech reporting team, helmed by senior editor Ross Andersen. Her work has appeared in Racked, Rolling Stone, Elle, Glamour, and others. Since 2008, she’s also held the role of managing editor at Purseblog. In addition to her expansive writing on health and culture, Mull’s written on a range of topics including feminism, sports, and the changing culture of the American South.