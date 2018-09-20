Some of the leading mayors who will attend CityLab Detroit are from the following cities: Akron; Albuquerque; Anchorage; Athens, Greece; Atlanta; Baltimore; Braga, Portugal; Camden; Charlotte; Durham; Henderson, NV; Lansing; Long Beach; Miami; Oklahoma City; Palermo, Italy; Quillota, Chile; Saltillo, Mexico; San Jose; Santiago, Chile; Seattle; Sintra, Portugal; Stockton; St. Louis; St. Paul; and Utrecht, Netherlands; and Tacoma. The OECD and some of the OECD Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth will also contribute to CityLab. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, along with a full agenda.

Individual sessions will explore topics that include how technology and design can enables or inhibits personal freedom; whether universal basic income could work how cities are tackling the opioid crisis; and how both mayors to informal leaders can work to build stronger city communities. The event’s programming will draw inspiration from the ongoing story of Detroit—and be infused with the entrepreneurial character of the city.

The first CityLab summit was held in New York City in 2013, and subsequent events have been hosted in Los Angeles (2014), London (2015), Miami (2016), and Paris (2017). Over the last five years, CityLab has involved participants from over 400 cities, including hundreds of mayors.

