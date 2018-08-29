Hardiman’s hire comes at a pivotal point in The Atlantic’s expansion, already underway, which will see the company add 100 new staff and investments across its divisions and platforms. The ranks that will report to Hardiman—in product, engineering, data, audience development, and consumer marketing—have doubled in number this past year. These functions were previously led by Kim Lau as SVP of Digital, who over the last six years has built The Atlantic’s digital capabilities across desktop, mobile, tablet, video, and audio. This summer, Lau moved to a new role as EVP of strategy and operations.

As chief business and product officer, Hardiman will be dedicated to elevating the user experience on desktop and mobile, newsletters, podcasts, video, apps, virtual reality, and smart speakers. She will also continue to shape and expand The Atlantic’s digital consumer business. Last fall, The Atlantic launched a premium membership, The Masthead, and has been building capabilities in data, consumer marketing, and engineering in order to put new energy behind a strategy for paid readership of digital content.

Hardiman joined Facebook two years ago after spending ten years at The New York Times. At Facebook, she led the Pages product team in New York before being tapped last year to lead the product and engineering teams for news, overseeing the news experiences for all Facebook users—including the expansion of Facebook’s subscriptions product for news organizations. She has also been a key liaison with news organizations as part of The Facebook Journalism Project.

While at The New York Times, Hardiman held a variety of senior roles in product management, product marketing, and sales development. Most recently, she was the newspaper’s vice president of news products, leading the strategy and product for nytimes.com, its smartphone and tablet products, and third-party distribution platforms.

The Atlantic’s company-wide expansion is touching all aspects of the business, with the largest infusion taking place in the newsroom. The Atlantic recently established a bureau in San Francisco as a base for a growing reporting team and coverage dedicated to technology. In addition to the San Francisco bureau, The Atlantic will grow its coverage of Hollywood and culture, and is setting out to double its teams covering politics and national affairs. Earlier this year, The Atlantic debuted a new Family section.

Full Note to The Atlantic Staff from President Bob Cohn

Dear Colleagues,

Three months ago, I wrote you all to say that we were starting an important search for a digital executive to focus on product strategy, user experience, and platform growth. I am happy to report that our search has led us to an outstanding leader. In late October, Alex Hardiman will join us in a new role as Chief Business and Product Officer. She'll be working out of the New York and Washington offices, and reporting to me.