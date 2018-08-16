As The Atlantic continues to expand internationally, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today the hire of Prashant Rao as The Atlantic’s new global editor, based in London. Rao joins The Atlantic from The New York Times, where for the past three years he has written and edited stories about business, economics, and finance in Europe.

In a memo to staff announcing Rao’s hire, Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance wrote: “Prashant is an editorial force. He’s overflowing with ideas about how a real-time magazine can cover the biggest stories on the planet.”

As global editor for The Atlantic, Rao will lead the site’s coverage across a wide range of beats related to U.S. foreign policy, democracy, and global conflict, and oversee its team of reporters based in Washington, London, and Paris. Rao will join The Atlantic in October and succeeds current global editor Kathy Gilsinan, who is moving to cover the counter-terrorism beat as a staff writer.

Rao is currently deputy Europe business editor for The New York Times, where he has edited and written about business, economics, finance, and a variety of other topics like experiments in British policing and technology. Before joining the Times in 2016, Rao spent more than a decade on the wires, including nine years at Agence France-Presse. He was based in Baghdad from 2009 to 2014, the last two years as AFP's Baghdad bureau chief. During his time there, he covered several elections, a tumultuous security situation, and, in his final weeks, the fall of Mosul to the Islamic State.