Journalist Mary Suh is joining the editorial team at AtlanticLIVE, The Atlantic’s events division, following more than 20 years as a top editor at The New York Times, AtlanticLIVE president Margaret Low announced today. She will be a senior editor working with executive producer Rob Hendin and a team responsible for shaping the content for The Atlantic’s live events journalism, which comes to life across more than 100 annual events on stages around the world. She will begin at The Atlantic in early September.

“We think of our events as an essential platform for our journalism,” said Low. “Mary's hire underscores our editorial ambition. She is a brilliant editor, and we know she will add enormous dimension and sophistication to the work we do.”

In her new role, Suh will lead booking of top newsmakers for The Atlantic’s range of events—from recurring series like Race & Justice which explores racial disparities in justice and access across the country, and the marquee, multi-day The Atlantic Festival, happening October 2-4, 2018, in Washington.

In her more than 20-year career at The New York Times, Suh served as the deputy editor of several sections including Culture, Politics, the Week in Review, Styles, and Op-ed. She was most recently the deputy editor of the Culture department, where she edited critics, helped rebuild The Times’s television coverage, and led Culture’s coverage of representation issues, with multimedia articles like “What It’s Really Like to Work in Hollywood (If You’re Not a Straight White Male)” and “Asian American Actors Are Fighting for Visibility. They Will Not Be Ignored.”