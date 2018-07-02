Washington, D.C. (July 2, 2018)—Todd S. Purdum is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer and as a California correspondent, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. Purdum will cover politics and culture for The Atlantic. He will be based in Los Angeles, where The Atlantic is establishing a second California bureau after opening an office in San Francisco earlier this summer.

“Todd is a gifted reporter and stylist who moves effortlessly between quick-twitch news reporting and analysis on the one hand and deliberately-developed, intensive magazine writing on the other,” Goldberg said of Purdum. “I’ve admired Todd’s writing since his days at The New York Times, and I’m so pleased he’s bringing his skills to The Atlantic.”

Purdum will help lead a growing Los Angeles presence for The Atlantic, where writers Conor Friedersdorf and Caitlin Flanagan are already based. The Atlantic has been building up its Culture and Politics teams in recent months. Vernon Loeb begins today as The Atlantic’s politics editor, and staff writer Hannah Giorgis and senior editor Lauren N. Williams recently joined the Culture staff.

Purdum has defined his career as a sharp observer of politics, culture, and Hollywood as a Washington correspondent of The New York Times, a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, and a senior writer for Politico. Purdum spent 23 years at the Times, covering city hall, and the White House, before moving out west to be the Times’s correspondent in Los Angeles. He joined Vanity Fair in 2006, and in 2013, he began dividing his time, joining Politico as a senior writer. He is the author of the just-published book, Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution, and is also the author of An Idea Whose Time Has Come: Two Presidents, Two Parties and the Battle for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.



The Atlantic is undergoing an ambitious expansion this year—which, already underway, will see the company add 100 new staff and investments across its divisions and platforms. In the newsroom, The Atlantic also recently announced the opening of a San Francisco bureau and in March debuted a new Family section. Recent editorial hires include Ellen Cushing to lead tech coverage in San Francisco; Taylor Lorenz as a tech staff writer; and Adam Harris as a staff writer covering education.