The Atlantic earlier this year announced plans to significantly grow the staff by 100 across the company, and make investments in all of its divisions and platforms. As part of this effort, The Atlantic is doubling the team covering politics and national affairs with the creation of ten new reporter and editor positions, posted today:

Two Pentagon reporters

Three White House reporters

National Security senior editor

National Security reporter

Senior Intelligence reporter

Immigration reporter

Politics reporter

“The Atlantic’s journalists are already doing great work on national security issues and on national politics,” Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief, said. “But now we are doubling-down in these areas. Our goal is to compete for scoops every single day, and to provide readers with the most sophisticated analysis and the best writing on the Web.”

“These important new hires are part of an ambitious newsroom expansion,” said Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic. “But what’s really exciting is that we are also making major investments in additional staff across our sales, product, and growth teams, as well as our events division, AtlanticLive, and our consulting arm, Atlantic 57.”