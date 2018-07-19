The Atlantic earlier this year announced plans to significantly grow the staff by 100 across the company, and make investments in all of its divisions and platforms. As part of this effort, The Atlantic is doubling the team covering politics and national affairs with the creation of ten new reporter and editor positions, posted today:
Two Pentagon reporters
Three White House reporters
National Security senior editor
National Security reporter
Senior Intelligence reporter
Immigration reporter
Politics reporter
“The Atlantic’s journalists are already doing great work on national security issues and on national politics,” Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief, said. “But now we are doubling-down in these areas. Our goal is to compete for scoops every single day, and to provide readers with the most sophisticated analysis and the best writing on the Web.”
“These important new hires are part of an ambitious newsroom expansion,” said Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic. “But what’s really exciting is that we are also making major investments in additional staff across our sales, product, and growth teams, as well as our events division, AtlanticLive, and our consulting arm, Atlantic 57.”
In addition to those listed above, other key newsroom positions being recruited include a global editor and several tech reporters to join a burgeoning San Francisco bureau.
Politics is a key component of The Atlantic’s expansion this year—Vernon Loeb joined as editor of politics and national affairs earlier this month, after a career as a top reporter and editor for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and the Houston Chronicle.
Integral to The Atlantic’s hiring is a newly-formed Talent Lab, an ambitious newsroom recruitment and staff development initiative being led by journalist Christi Parsons. Other recent editorial hires include Todd S. Purdum as a staff writer and California correspondent; Ellen Cushing to lead tech coverage in San Francisco; Ashley Fetters as a staff writer with the Family section; Taylor Lorenz as a tech staff writer; Lauren N. Williams as a senior editor and Hannah Giorgis as a staff writer on the Culture team; and Adam Harris as a staff writer covering education.
