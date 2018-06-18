Singal writes: “How best to support TGNC kids is a whiplash-inducing subject. To understand even just the small set of stories I encountered in my reporting … requires keeping several seemingly conflicting claims in mind. Some teenagers, in the years ahead, are going to rush into physically transitioning and may regret it. Other teens will be prevented from accessing hormones and will suffer great anguish as a result. Along the way, a heartbreaking number of trans and gender-nonconforming teens will be bullied and ostracized and will even end their own lives … The best way to build a system that fails fewer people is to acknowledge the staggering complexity of gender dysphoria—and to acknowledge just how early we are in the process of understanding it.”

Feature: “When the Next Plague Hits”

Despite advances in antibiotics and vaccines, humans are still locked in the same epic battle with viruses and other pathogens that we’ve been fighting since the beginning of our history. Diseases have always excelled at exploiting flux, and as global populations flock to tightly packed cities, humanity is now in the midst of its fastest-ever period of change. Is America—more specifically, America under the Trump administration—prepared for the next pandemic?

The Atlantic’s Ed Yong embarked on an exploration of America’s readiness for the next outbreak, traveling to the Congo, where memories of Ebola persis;, visiting one of the few U.S. hospitals that has a biocontainment unit; and meeting with public-health officials the world over. With advancements in medicine and technology, the United States is as ready to face down new diseases as any country in the world, writes Yong. Yet the country is still disturbingly vulnerable—and in some respects, becoming quickly more so. “Though the U.S. is vastly wealthier than the Congo,” Yong write, “the laments I heard in both countries about how things could go wrong were uncannily similar.”

The U.S. “depends on a just-in-time medical economy, in which stockpiles are limited and even key items are made to order … Perhaps most important, the U.S. is prone to the same forgetfulness and short-sightedness that befall all nations, rich and poor—and the myopia has worsened considerably in recent years. Public-health programs are low on money; hospitals are stretched perilously thin; crucial funding is being slashed. And while we tend to think of science when we think of pandemic response, the worse the situation, the more the defense depends on political leadership.”

Feature: “Being Black in America Can Be Hazardous to Your Health”

African Americans today face a greater risk of death at practically every stage of life than white Americans do. In Baltimore, a 20-year gap in life expectancy exists between the city’s poor, largely African American neighborhoods and its wealthier, whiter areas; and similar disparities exist in other segregated U.S. cities. The major underlying causes, many scientists now believe, are not genetic differences, but social and environmental forces that affect African Americans more than most other groups. To better understand how these forces work, Olga Khazan spent nearly a year reporting in Baltimore—where the legacy of housing discrimination and other environmental factors have caused neighborhoods themselves to become harmful to resident’s health—and following 27-year-old Kiarra Boulware as she fights the odds to get her addiction- and obesity-related health issues on track.