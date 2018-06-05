Washington, D.C. (June 6, 2018)-- Across America, African Americans have a lower life expectancy than whites. In Baltimore, this gap can reach 20 years. Race and poverty drive persistent health inequities, and the impact on entire communities can be devastating. What is the cause of such severe disparities in Baltimore and other cities around the country, and how can they be alleviated?
On Wednesday, June 13, The Atlantic will host, “Healing the Divide” a forum examining Baltimore’s health disparities and solutions for building a more equitable public health environment. The forum will convene community leaders, policy makers, and public health experts for a series of conversations on public health through the lens of nutrition, housing, and healthcare access.
Speakers include:
- Kiarra Boulware, Administrative Assistant and Community Outreach Worker, Penn North Recovery Center
- Chris Bradshaw, Executive Director, Dreaming Out Loud
- Steve Dixon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Penn North Recovery Center
- Lisa Cooper, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Holly Freishtat, Baltimore City Food Policy Director
- Garth Graham, President, Aetna Foundation
- Alice Kennedy, Baltimore City Housing Deputy Commissioner
- Ruth Ann Norton, President and CEO, Green & Healthy Homes Initiative
- John Rich, Professor, Drexel University School of Public Health
- Samuel Ross, CEO, Bon Secours Hospital
- Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner
The event will be moderated by The Atlantic’s health staff writer Olga Khazan, politics and policy staff writer Vann Newkirk, and editor at large Steve Clemons.
A full agenda for the morning follows. Media should RSVP directly to this email or contact The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com, 202-266-7338).
“Healing the Divide” is underwritten by Johns Hopkins University.
###
“Healing the Divide: An Atlantic Forum on Health Equity”
Wednesday, June 13 // 9-11:15AM EST
Baltimore Center Stage // 700 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Event Agenda (**subject to change**)
9:00AM: Event Begins
9:05AM: Kiarra’s Story
- Kiarra Boulware, Administrative Assistant and Community Outreach Worker, Penn North Recovery Center
- Steve Dixon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Penn North Recovery Center
- With Olga Khazan, Staff Writer, The Atlantic
9:25AM: Health & Equity: A Systemic View
- Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner
- With Steve Clemons, Washington Editor at Large, The Atlantic
9:50AM: Bloomberg Fellows: Improving Health, Saving Lives*
Produced by our underwriter John Hopkins University
- Kelli McIntyre, Fellow, Bloomberg American Health Initiative
- Haven Wheelock, Fellow, Bloomberg American Health Initiative
- With Dori Henry, Communications Director, Bloomberg American Health Initiative
10:00AM: Feeding a Community
- Chris Bradshaw, Executive Director, Dreaming Out Loud
- Holly Freishtat, Baltimore City Food Policy Director
- With Olga Khazan, The Atlantic
10:25AM: Home as a Foundation
- Alice Kennedy, Baltimore City Housing Deputy Commissioner
- Ruth Ann Norton, President and CEO, Green & Healthy Homes Initiative
- Samuel Ross, CEO, Bon Secours Hospital
- With Vann Newkirk, Staff Writer, The Atlantic
10:50 am Health Care For All
- Lisa Cooper, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Garth Graham, President, Aetna Foundation
- With Steve Clemons, The Atlantic
11:15AM: Program Concludes