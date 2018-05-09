Washington, D.C. (May 10, 2018)—Today The Atlantic premieres Crazy/Genius , the latest addition to its suite of podcast programming. Hosted by senior editor Derek Thompson, the new eight-episode series asks consequential questions and arrives at provocative conclusions about how technology is changing our lives. From blockchain to online dating to space exploration, the series will debate whether technology is moving us forward or setting us back, how we got here, and where we’re headed.

The first season of Crazy/Genius is exclusively sponsored by HBO’s Westworld. It is now available to subscribe to at iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify; new episodes will be released on Thursdays for the next eight weeks.