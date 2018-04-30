Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2018)—The Atlantic is growing its New York bureau with two new editorial hires: Lauren N. Williams joins as a senior editor on the Culture desk and Taylor Lorenz is joining the Technology team as a staff writer. The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and TheAtlantic.com editor Adrienne LaFrance announced the news today. Williams will start in June, after completing a Nieman Fellowship, and Lorenz will begin reporting for The Atlantic next month.
Williams comes to The Atlantic from Essence, where she has been features editor since 2014, and was a news editor before that. Most recently, Williams commissioned a report on the stark rates of maternal mortality for black women in America. She has spent a career in magazine journalism, with editorial roles at More and Marie Claire, in addition to stints at Redbook and Harper’s Bazaar. Williams will work with Culture Editor Jane Kim to shape new and ambitious ways for The Atlantic to grow its coverage of culture and entertainment, including Hollywood, books, and music.
In her new role as a staff writer, Lorenz will focus on the intersection of technology and culture. She most recently covered this beat for The Daily Beast, where she focused on social platforms, the mysterious world of online influencers, YouTube, and teen trends. Before that, she was as a senior editor at The Hill. Lorenz already has an Atlantic byline: in January she reported on the experiences of the parents of teen social-media stars.
It was also announced today that senior associate editor Julie Beck will transition her editing and reporting to the Family and Education sections. Beck has been with The Atlantic since 2013 as a writer and editor on the Science, Tech, and Health team. Beck will continue to cover a wide range of health and psychology topics with a special focus on how these issues affect families. The Atlantic launched a Family section last month.
Today’s news follows a number of new hires since The Atlantic announced plans for a large-scale expansion earlier this year. In recent weeks, Hannah Giorgis was hired as a staff writer on the Culture team; Adam Harris joined as a staff writer covering education; longtime political journalist Christi Parsons began leading The Atlantic’s newly formed Talent Lab, an ambitious newsroom recruitment and staff development initiative; and Katherine Wells became executive producer of The Atlantic’s growing portfolio of original podcasts.
