Washington, D.C. (March 20, 2018)—The Atlantic today introduces a new Family section at TheAtlantic.com—the centerpiece of an expansive, multi-platform reporting initiative on the cultural, political, and economic forces shaping America’s families. Along with a growing reporting team dedicated to this ambitious digital coverage, The Atlantic’s focus on family will include stories in the magazine, video, a weekly newsletter, and live events.

“The Atlantic was founded to interrogate the most urgent issues in America,” said editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. “The questions facing families—how to raise children, how to sustain equality, how to balance tradition and change, what legacy we'll leave future generations—are questions that are also shaping the nation.”

Led by longtime Atlantic editor Rebecca Rosen, Family is the first expanded editorial initiative to launch following the announcement last month that The Atlantic is embarking on significant newsroom growth in 2018. Rosen, a well-established editorial leader and strategic thinker at The Atlantic’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, takes on editing of the Family section as well as education coverage at TheAtlantic.com. Since 2014, she has been editor of The Atlantic’s business section. Rosen and Adrienne LaFrance, editor of TheAtlantic.com, are in the process of recruiting a deputy editor and reporting team dedicated to this coverage.