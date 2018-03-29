In each episode of Crazy/Genius, Thompson will dive into some of the biggest arguments on where technology and culture are heading, interviewing leading voices and sharing insights and conclusions along the way. Thompson has been writing for The Atlantic since 2008, covering economics, business, culture, and media. He is the best-selling author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.

Washington, D.C. (March 29, 2018)— As part of its multi-platform expansion, The Atlantic is growing its podcast division. Katherine Wells will return to the newsroom from Gimlet Media to be executive producer of The Atlantic’s growing portfolio of original podcasts, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. The Atlantic is also set to launch its third podcast, Crazy/Genius, in May. Hosted by Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson , the weekly show will explore the intersection of technology and culture, focusing on how new ideas and inventions are changing the world.

Crazy/Genius is exclusively underwritten by the HBO series Westworld ahead of its season two premiere. The first episode of the podcast will be available for download in early May on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify.

As The Atlantic’s first executive producer of podcasts, Wells will shape the future of Atlantic podcasting, working closely with The Atlantic’s leadership to create new and innovative ways to grow the publisher’s audio ambitions. Wells is already a familiar face at The Atlantic: she was previously a producer on The Atlantic’s video unit, Atlantic Studios, where she and senior editor James Hamblin developed the popular series “If Our Bodies Could Talk.” Wells returns to The Atlantic from Gimlet Media where she was the founding executive producer of Every Little Thing. She has also produced episodes of Radiolab's More Perfect, Freakonomics Radio, Science Friday, and The New Yorker Radio Hour, among others.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that someone of Katherine’s talent, drive, and vision has agreed to join us in this growing endeavor,” said Goldberg. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we launch our third podcast and continue to look for more ways to bring powerful journalism to our expanding podcast platform.”

The Atlantic’s podcasting portfolio currently includes the flagship topical podcast, Radio Atlantic, and a weekly interview show, The Atlantic Interview. Hosted by Goldberg, executive editor Matt Thompson, and contributing editor Alex Wagner, Radio Atlantic explores a new topic area with a special guest each episode—from the impact of smartphones on the mental health of teens to the politics of Game of Thrones to the role of religion in public life and the purpose of public schools.

The Atlantic premiered its second podcast, The Atlantic Interview, last November. Hosted by Goldberg, the show features conversations with some of the most pivotal voices shaping politics, technology, art, media, business, and culture. Guests have included Bill Gates, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Maggie Haberman, Jake Tapper, Richard Plepler, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Nikole Hannah-Jones.