Washington, D.C. (March 15, 2018)—More than a decade after Hurricane Katrina, the resurgence of New Orleans has become an icon of American renewal and grassroots ingenuity. But as the city continues to thrive, it is no less immune to the pervasive challenges of rising costs and economic inequality. As New Orleans celebrates its tricentennial, The Atlantic’s 3rd annual Renewal Summit, made possible by Allstate, will explore the lessons of the city’s urban renewal with its civic and community leaders—and what other communities can learn from the challenges and opportunities of the New Orleans story.

The Renewal Summit will take place on Tuesday, March 27 from 9:30-11:30am at the Ace Hotel New Orleans. Media can RSVP by responding directly to this email or contacting the media leads below.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will join the program for a keynote interview with The Atlantic’s senior editor Ron Brownstein. Other featured speakers include:

Terry Baquet , Director of Community Engagement, The Times Picayune

Flozell Daniels Jr , CEO and President, Foundation for Louisiana

Walter Isaacson , President and CEO, The Aspen Institute; University Professor, Tulane University

Ti Martin , Owner, Commander’s Palace; New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute

Brandan “BMike” Odums, Visual Artist, Studio Be

Cynthia Whitfield, Field Senior Vice President, Allstate, will speak as part of the underwriter perspective portion of the event.

The cornerstone of the Renewal Summit are the Renewal Awards, a national competition that honors innovative, grassroots organizations that are creating real solutions to pressing challenges faced in their communities. Five winners and five runners-up will be announced at the Summit. The Atlantic’s Brownstein will lead a panel discussion with the honorees. Each winner will receive a $20,000 grant from Allstate, the sponsor of the awards, to further its work. Runners-up will also receive a $10,000 grant from Allstate—a new element in this year’s awards.

The Renewal Awards are the flagship initiative of The Renewal Project, The Atlantic and Allstate’s broader partnership that spotlights innovation and celebrates change-makers in local communities. Since the awards began in 2016, 11 organizations have been awarded $150,000 in grants from Allstate to further their work. To learn more about the awards, and read about past winners, please visit TheRenewalProject.com.