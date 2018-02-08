These finalist organizations, hailing from localities of all sizes, and representing 15 states and the District of Columbia, have transformed their communities by creating solutions to some of the most pressing—and often overlooked—challenges faced by underserved groups, from training young people for the jobs of tomorrow, to helping parents equip their children for success in school, to keeping families nourished, and providing comfort to service members. Many of this year’s finalists are dedicated to serving low-income and homeless populations, offering job and entrepreneurship opportunities, mentorship, health services, and basic amenities like laundry and showers.

Washington, D.C. (February 7, 2018)—Twenty-five nonprofits from across the country have been chosen from nearly 3,000 nominations to compete for $150,000 in funding through The Renewal Awards , a project of The Atlantic and Allstate. The nationwide competition—now in its third year—aims to recognize local organizations driving positive change in their communities and bringing progress to the country. Online voting is open today through Wednesday, February 21 at The Renewal Project , where a profile of each finalist can be found.

The Renewal Awards will culminate with a national symposium on March 27 in New Orleans, where four winners chosen from among the finalists, as well as the recipient of the Allstate Youth Empowerment award, will each receive a $20,000 grant from Allstate, the sponsor of the awards, to further their work. Five runners up will also receive a $10,000 grant from Allstate—a new element in this year’s awards. This year The Renewal Awards drew nearly 3,000 nominations, six times the number of nominations as in 2017.

Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and evaluations by a panel of judges composed of two 2017 Renewal winners-Tara Libert, executive director, Free Minds Book Club and LaVonte Stewart, founder of Lost Boyz Inc.; Pete Wehner, senior fellow Ethics and Public Policy Center; Hector Barreto, Chairman, The Latino Coalition; Eric Liu, Founder and CEO, Citizen University; Cecilia Muñoz, Vice President, New America Foundation; and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte; Brooks Rainwater, director of the National League of Cities' (NLC) Center for City Solutions; and representatives from The Atlantic and The Allstate Foundation.

The Renewal Awards seek to illuminate grassroots solutions to challenges faced by communities around the country. To date, eleven organizations have been awarded $150,000 in grants from Allstate to further their work. The awards are the flagship initiative of The Renewal Project, The Atlantic and Allstate’s broader partnership that spotlights innovation and celebrates change-makers in local communities. To learn more about the awards, and read about past winners, please visit TheRenewalProject.com.

