Washington, D.C. (February 14, 2018)-- The growing consensus around criminal justice reform is complex: Republicans and Democrats alike support measures like banning the box, reforming bail systems, expanding reentry programs, and changing sentences for nonviolent offenders. But others express concern that reforms might threaten public safety. On Wednesday, February 28, The Atlantic will host “Defining Justice: The Experience of Women and Children Behind Bars,” a morning forum on the state of criminal justice reform across America, and how it impacts women and youth in particular.

“Defining Justice” will run from 8AM-Noon ET on Wednesday, February 28th at the National Union Building (918 F St. NW).

Confirmed speakers include:

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

(D-NJ) Margaret Chippendale , Warden, Maryland Correctional Institution for Women

, Warden, Maryland Correctional Institution for Women Mark Holden , Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Koch Industries

, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Koch Industries Topeka Sam , Founder and Executive Director, The Ladies of Hope Ministries

, Founder and Executive Director, The Ladies of Hope Ministries Piper Kerman , Author, Orange is the New Black

, Author, Orange is the New Black Governor Dannel Malloy , State of Connecticut

, State of Connecticut More to be announced

“Defining Justice” is a national series produced by The Atlantic, and underwritten by Google, on the experience of women and children in the criminal justice system. As part of the underwriter perspective portion of the program, Google’s Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs Susan Molinari will sit down for a fireside chat with Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel on Civil and Human Rights.

This event is open to press. Media should RSVP or request further information by responding directly to this email or reaching out to The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com, 202-266-7338).

This is the third event in The Atlantic's "Defining Justice" series; earlier events were held in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

####