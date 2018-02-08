Washington, D.C. (February 8, 2018)—The #MeToo movement has forced a reckoning. From clear cut cases of assault, harassment, and misogyny to poor communication, bad dates, and uncomfortable situations, American society is wrestling with what gender and power mean in the workplace, in personal relationships, and in the media. On Tuesday, February 13, The Atlantic will bring together the writers whose observations and criticisms have shaped and sharpened this evolving debate—for a special event on where the movement stands and where it could go. #MeToo: An Atlantic Exchange will take place from 5-6 PM ET, with a preceding reception beginning at 4:30 PM, at the Watergate (600 New Hampshire Ave., NW, 8th Floor). RSVP required.

Editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance will lead a discussion with three Atlantic journalists whose writing has helped to clarify the conversation on equality, sex, and gender: contributing editor Caitlin Flanagan, staff writer Megan Garber, and senior associate editor Gillian White. The event will be introduced by The Atlantic's editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.