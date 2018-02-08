Washington, D.C. (February 8, 2018)—The #MeToo movement has forced a reckoning. From clear cut cases of assault, harassment, and misogyny to poor communication, bad dates, and uncomfortable situations, American society is wrestling with what gender and power mean in the workplace, in personal relationships, and in the media. On Tuesday, February 13, The Atlantic will bring together the writers whose observations and criticisms have shaped and sharpened this evolving debate—for a special event on where the movement stands and where it could go. #MeToo: An Atlantic Exchange will take place from 5-6 PM ET, with a preceding reception beginning at 4:30 PM, at the Watergate (600 New Hampshire Ave., NW, 8th Floor). RSVP required.
Editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance will lead a discussion with three Atlantic journalists whose writing has helped to clarify the conversation on equality, sex, and gender: contributing editor Caitlin Flanagan, staff writer Megan Garber, and senior associate editor Gillian White. The event will be introduced by The Atlantic's editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.
The Atlantic continues to provide some of the most powerful and insightful coverage of #MeToo: last month, two of the publisher’s most-read pieces were Flanagan on “The Humiliation of Aziz Ansari” and Garber on “Aziz Ansari on the Paradox of ‘No.’”
This event is open to media and will be streamed live on the event website on Tuesday. RSVP directly to this email or be in touch with The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com, 202-266-7338) for more information.
Event Details:
- What: #MeToo: An Atlantic Exchange: An evening discussion with The Atlantic's Caitlin Flanagan, Megan Garber, Gillian White, and Adrienne LaFrance about the state of the #MeToo movement and where it's headed
- When: Tuesday, February 13 // Reception: 4:30 PM; Program: 5-6PM ET
- Where: The Watergate (600 New Hampshire Ave. NW, 8th Floor)
- Website + Live Stream: www.theatlantic.com/live/events/metoo-an-atlantic-exchange/2018/
