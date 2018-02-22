New York, NY and Washington, D.C. (February 23, 2018)—As Black Panther continues to land rapturous praise and smash box office records in its opening days, the Apollo Theater in collaboration with The Atlantic will present a discussion about the film with its star Chadwick Boseman in conversation with The Atlantic’s national correspondent and author Ta-Nehisi Coates. The event, which is now sold out, will take place on Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30PM EST at the Apollo. It will be live streamed at TheAtlantic.com.

As part of this initiative, the Apollo and The Atlantic are making courtesy tickets available to a number of Harlem organizations where they will screen the film at the AMC Harlem 9 before proceeding to the Apollo’s famed stage for the conversation featuring Boseman and Coates.

Additionally, Afropunk, the culture collective and presenter of global arts festivals, will participate as a marketing partner.

Black Panther, which has been heralded as embracing diversity in film and encouraging critical conversations about the state of the current cinematic landscape, provides a significant topic of discussion for both the Apollo Theater’s Harlem stage and The Atlantic. This event continues The Apollo’s long history as a facilitator and community convener for conversations on important, socially and culturally-relevant issues to Harlem, New York, and the nation. Similarly, throughout its 160 years, The Atlantic has been a vehicle for the most urgent writing on matters of race, justice, and equality—and has sparked global conversation on the most consequential issues of our time.