“Ryan and Liz are both incredibly smart, strategic, passionate sales leaders and brand storytellers who bring a new level of energy and creativity to our talented team,” said Romer. “With these two in place, we’re able to focus on planning for a formidable 2018.”

Lorenzoni and McRae will spearhead the increasing number of multimillion-dollar global partnerships that are central to The Atlantic’s continuing revenue growth. Both will report to Romer and together with Michael Monroe , VP of the award-winning creative marketing group Atlantic Re:think , comprise the senior team for sales and marketing.

Washington, D.C.; (November 16, 2017)— The Atlantic Publisher and SVP Hayley Romer announced today two key leadership positions: Ryan McRae is joining the company as Vice President, Advertising Partnerships, where he will head The Atlantic’s New York City-based sales team and sales efforts on the east coast and the United Kingdom. He will be based in New York. Liz Lorenzoni , who is based in Chicago, is promoted to Vice President, Advertising Partnerships, leading the staff and their sales efforts in the Midwest and Western regions.

The Atlantic’s sales and marketing ingenuity has delivered years of double-digit revenue and profit growth. Atlantic Re:think leads the native content space by emphasizing high-impact, art-directed campaigns for top global brands; native will drive three-quarters of The Atlantic’s digital ad revenue this year. Also this year The Atlantic recently sold and launched the first branded podcast from a publisher studio and introduced the first responsive content native campaign.

In her more than four years with The Atlantic, Lorenzoni has rapidly advanced through the ranks from sales director to her most recent role of senior executive director, global advertising partnerships. Lorenzoni has been at the forefront of many of The Atlantic’s most innovative native advertising programs and partnerships, including Boeing, Zurich, Emerson, and a third annual series with Porsche to capture the thrill of driving.

McRae joins from Business Insider, where as director of east coast sales across its business and lifestyle media properties; he spearheaded innovative programs that drove increased investment from major financial and technology advertising partners. Previously, as director of digital sales for Guardian News & Media, McRae established a strong track record of raising the profile of a publisher's digital storytelling expertise in the increasingly crowded NYC media space.

These staffing developments come at a time of continued revenue, platform, and audience growth for The Atlantic. In 2017 The Atlantic remained above the industry average for magazine ad pages sold, while print circulation topped 572,000—a modern-day record for the publisher. TheAtlantic.com also reached new audience highs this spring, drawing 42.3 million monthly unique visitors (Omniture) and setting new records for daily unique visitors, page views, and concurrent visits.

This year alone, Atlantic Re:think was named “Content Team of the Year” in the Digiday Content Marketing Awards, and earned the top honor of “Best Content Studio” at both the Digiday Publishing Awards and Digiday Publishing Awards Europe. It was recently named “Studio of the Year” at the 2017 Native Advertising Awards, where it also picked up Gold and Silver awards for a series of sponsored articles for Allstate on “Restoring Public Education” and a native campaign for Jaguar, “The British Impact.”