When The Atlantic launches its new longform interview podcast next week—a weekly conversation between editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and the figures shaping society—the audience will feel like they have a seat right at the table. Intimacy, candor, and personality set the tone for The Atlantic Interview, which premieres November 8 with guest Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (plus a cameo by The Atlantic’s own Ta-Nehisi Coates).
The Atlantic Interview, underwritten by Forevermark Diamonds, will be available for download beginning Wednesday, November 8 on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify. A trailer introducing the show is out now.
“In essence, what we’re doing is taking some of the world’s most interesting people and subjecting them to 30 or 40 minutes of intensive questioning, plus gratuitous jokes,” said Goldberg. “Everyone I’ve interviewed so far has given as good as they’ve got. Sometimes I come out on the losing end of that equation.”
Building on a 160-year-history of interviews with the world’s most consequential figures, the podcast brings the power of the Atlantic interview to the audio platform—and continues the publisher’s push to bring its journalism to more people in more ways. This season will feature some of the most pivotal voices shaping politics, technology, art, media, business, and culture; early guests include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, New York Times staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, and HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler.
The Atlantic launched its podcast platform in July with the premiere of Radio Atlantic, a weekly show making sense of the history all around us, with hosts Matt Thompson, Alex Wagner, and Goldberg. Within weeks, the podcast logged 1 million downloads. Radio Atlantic has explored urgent topics inspired by writing that has appeared in The Atlantic—from the impact of smartphones on the mental health of teens, to the politics of Game of Thrones, to the role of religion in public life, and the purpose of public schools. Guests have included The Atlantic’s Julia Ioffe, Megan Garber, Mark Bowden, Ta-Nehisi Coates, David Frum, and Eliot Cohen.
The expansion of The Atlantic’s podcast portfolio comes at a time of cross-platform growth for the publisher. Last month The Atlantic launched The Masthead, a premium membership that delivers exclusive stories, insights, and analysis from The Atlantic’s journalists and thinkers—built on a direct relationship with members.