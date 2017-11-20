Washington, D.C. (November 20, 2017)—The Atlantic is expanding its editorial leadership team with the hire of Swati Sharma as deputy editor of TheAtlantic.com, announced today by Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg and TheAtlantic.com Editor Adrienne LaFrance. Sharma will begin with The Atlantic on January 2; she is currently The Washington Post’s deputy general assignment editor.

“For months we’ve searched for the right journalist to fill this essential role,” said LaFrance. “Swati has the right combination of talent and vision—and an impatience for excellence—to thrive in one of The Atlantic’s senior leadership positions.”

Sharma will work with LaFrance to manage the day-to-day operations of TheAtlantic.com and to coordinate some of The Atlantic’s most ambitious editorial projects. TheAtlantic.com has grown its audience +30 percent in 2017, punctuated by a spike to a record 42.3 million monthly unique visitors in May 2017.

As deputy general assignment editor at The Washington Post, Sharma focused on audience development and breaking news, and most recently led a team of designers and developers on a new mobile-first storytelling project. Before joining the Post as a deputy digital editor in 2013, she covered nightlife and hyperlocal news at The Boston Globe. In 2013, she coordinated live-blog coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, contributing to the Globe’s Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

As the scope and pace of The Atlantic’s cross-platform journalism continues to grow, Goldberg has been expanding his editorial leadership team, promoting and creating new roles and responsibilities for newsroom leaders. Earlier this year, LaFrance was promoted to editor of the site and Matt Thompson to executive editor overseeing cross-platform projects. Sarah Yager, who has been the managing editor of The Atlantic magazine since 2015, is moving to work with Thompson as deputy executive editor. The magazine’s new managing editor is Adrienne Green, who for the past year has helped oversee features and special reports for TheAtlantic.com.