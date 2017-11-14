CityLab, the cities-focused sister site of The Atlantic, will be the exclusive media partner for South by Southwest’s first ever Cities Summit on March 12-13, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

SXSW announced the partnership in a post published today. CityLab general manager Robert Bole shares more details in the following statement:

CityLab is very pleased to be the exclusive media partner with SXSW for their first every ​Cities ​Summit ​track. ​This ​brand-new track ​is ​an ​opportunity ​for ​civic ​leaders, ​creative ​citizens, ​and ​urbanists ​of ​all ​disciplines ​to ​learn, strategize, ​and ​form ​partnerships ​to ​create ​more ​equitable, ​resilient, ​and ​livable ​cities. ​The ​event, ​held ​on ​March ​12-13 ​in Austin, concurrently ​with ​the ​main ​conference, is another opportunity for CityLab writers and editors to directly engage with the innovators and leaders who are leading our cities into the future. Our writers will be reporting from the conference, we will be leading sessions and are partnering with SXSW to hold CityLab's #HappyHourLab events for participants. This new track is a formal recognition of the central role cities are playing—now more than ever—in solving the most pressing global issues and shaping our global identities. In small cities and large ones, mayors and other leaders are playing leadership roles on international policy issues like climate change and immigration. And cities are the nerve centers for policies on some of the most consequential questions facing our futures, from automation and technology, to equitable growth and housing. We believe 2018 will be the year of the mayor. CityLab is partnering with SXSW for the Cities Summit track because our two organizations believe that Austin will one of the places that future of cities will be formed. It is an opportunity the next generation of activists, advocates, innovators and leaders to wrestle with the important challenges of equity, justice, mobility, housing and community. SXSW has been the genesis for ideas and companies that have changed the world. We feel strongly that in 2018 it will also be the place to redefine what it means to have a smart, equitable and resilient city. We look forward to seeing you there! Rob Bole

General Manager, CityLab.com

