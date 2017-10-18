Washington, D.C. (October 18, 2017)—The Atlantic’s Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today two promotions to the editorial leadership of The Atlantic. Sarah Yager, who has been managing editor of The Atlantic magazine since 2015, is moving to the newly created role of deputy executive editor, working to spearhead the newsroom’s most ambitious cross-platform projects. The magazine’s new managing editor will be Adrienne Green, who for the past year has helped oversee features and special reports for TheAtlantic.com.
In a memo to staff, Goldberg wrote: “Sarah and Adrienne, both former Atlantic fellows, represent the very best of our organization, and I’m exceedingly happy that they have agreed to take on these crucially important roles.”
Yager and Green will move into their new roles in the coming weeks. The announcement today follows the recent promotions of Adrienne LaFrance to editor of TheAtlantic.com, and Matt Thompson to a new role as executive editor overseeing all cross-platform projects.
Yager will now work with Thompson in leading The Atlantic’s medium- and long-term projects and products: big editorial initiatives on every platform; special reporting projects and series; and developing ideas across the editorial teams. In her time at The Atlantic, Yager has been a researcher, fact-checker and story editor on the magazine before becoming managing editor in 2015.
In joining the magazine staff, Green will work under the leadership of Goldberg and editor of the magazine Scott Stossel on the production of the monthly magazine and special issues. She worked on both the business and education sections at TheAtlantic.com during her fellowship. Since joining the full-time staff of The Atlantic last year as an associate editor, she has shepherded reporting projects including Inside Jobs, The Presence of Justice, and The Business of Creativity.
These promotions arrive in a period of continued expansion for The Atlantic. TheAtlantic.com has grown audience +32 percent in 2017 compared to the same period last year, punctuated by a spike to a record 42.3 million monthly unique visitors in May 2017. As it builds its digital audience and other platforms proliferate, The Atlantic is also experiencing record circulation to its print magazine—reaching the most subscribers since the early 2000s.