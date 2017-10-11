Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y. (October 11, 2017)—Mayors Anne Hidalgo of Paris, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Governor Yuriko Koike of Tokyo, Ada Colau of Barcelona, Mauricio Rodas of Quito, Andy Burnham of Manchester, Jan Vapaavuori of Helsinki, and Zandile Gumede of Durban, South Africa, are among the dozens of mayors to convene in Paris this month for the annual CityLab Summit, hosted in partnership by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Now in its fifth year, CityLab is the preeminent annual meeting of city leaders and the top minds in urbanism and city planning, economics, education, art, architecture, public sector innovation, community development, and business—convened with the goal of creating scalable solutions to major challenges faced by cities everywhere. CityLab Paris will take place on 22-24 October at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand. Media registration is now open, and is limited. To request a media pass please be in touch with The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com, +1 202 266 7338).

This year, CityLab will cover the most pressing challenges that cities face around the world: terrorism and the refugee crisis; climate change; economic inclusion and social cohesion; issues surrounding mass transit; and sustainability. Among the planned sessions this year: Opening Remarks by Michael R. Bloomberg , three-term mayor of New York City, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will be interviewed by The Atlantic’s James Fallows on cities and inclusive climate action

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will have a one-on-one conversation with former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy , discussing her reformer appeal, advice for negotiating with the International Olympic Committee, and Japan’s upcoming elections

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Mayor Mauricio Rodas of Quito will speak about mapping a path to more inclusive mass transit

Economist Raj Chetty will highlight the geography of social mobility

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street on England’s metro mayor experiment

Authors Ta-Nehisi Coates and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will cover identity and cities

A multi-part conversation on combatting terrorism and homegrown radicalism: Part I: Counter-Radicalization and Why It Matters Gilles Kepel , Professor, Institute of Political Studies, Sciences Po; Author, Terror in France: The Rise of Jihad in the West Shiraz Maher , Senior Research Fellow, International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, King's College London; Author, Salafi-Jihadism: The History of an Idea Graeme Wood , National Correspondent, The Atlantic; Author, The Way of Strangers: My Encounters with the Islamic State



Part II: Strategies for a More Secure Streetscape Colombe Brossel , Deputy Mayor, Security, City of Paris Thomas Vonier , President, American Institute of Architects Severine Wernert , Cabinet Member, European Commission



Part III: One on One with Mayor Ada Colau of Barcelona Ada Colau , Mayor, City of Barcelona Moderated by: Jeffrey Goldberg , Editor in Chief, The Atlantic



Refugees: Beyond Accomodation to Full Scale Integration Robert Barr , Founder and President, Jobs4Refugees Nastaran Fekri , a female Iranian refugee now employed by Paypal in Berlin Sylvain Lemoine , Advisor to the Mayor of Paris for Social Issues



Designing the Communities of the Future Yona Friedman , Renowned architect, urban planner, and designer Diébédo Francis Kéré , Award-winning architect, Kéré Architecture Moderated by: Hans Ulrich Obrist , Artistic Director, London's Serpentine Galleries



Cultivating Creative Citizenship Tommi Liatio , Executive Director, Culture and Leisure, City of Helsinki Matteo Lepore , Deputy Mayor, Bologna, Italy Amalia Zepou , Vice Mayor, Municipality of Athens Moderated by: Andrea Coleman , Government Innovation, Bloomberg Philanthropies

A Conversation with Night Mayors Mirik Milan , Night Mayor, Amsterdam Amy Lam é , Night Czar, City of London

Mayors confirmed to participate in CityLab Paris include: Europe : Paris, France; Dunkirk, France; Mulhouse, France; Helsinki, Finland; Riga, Latvia; Milan, Italy; Reykjavik, Iceland; Barcelona, Spain; Greater Manchester, UK; Liverpool, UK; Tees Valley, UK; West of England, UK; West Midlands, UK; Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, UK

Africa & Middle East: Dubai, UAE; Amman, Jordan; Durban, South Africa; Lusaka, Zambia; Lilongwe, Malawi A full schedule and complete roster of speakers will be available next week. CityLab will include plenary talks, break-out deep dive conversations, field trips, breakfast discussions, and evening entertainment. All plenary sessions, and several breakouts, will be live streamed and archived for later viewing.

The award-winning summit is part of The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute’s longstanding partnership devoted to the exchange of ideas of consequence, which includes Aspen Ideas Festival and Washington Ideas. Prior CityLab summits were hosted in Miami, London, Los Angeles, and New York City. General Motors, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mastercard are Presenting Level underwriters of CityLab Paris. McKinsey & Company is a Knowledge Level underwriter. Amazon Web Services, the Bernard van Leer Foundation and UPS are Supporting Level underwriters. Uber is a Contributing Level underwriter. ______________ CITYLAB PARIS 2017 - DETAILS: What: A partnership between the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges is the preeminent meeting of city leaders and the top minds in urbanism and city planning, economics, education, art, architecture, public sector innovation, community development, and business— convened with the goal of creating scalable solutions to major challenges faced by cities everywhere. Now in its fifth year, past CityLab summits have been held in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Miami. This is the first year CityLab will be hosted in Paris.

When: 22-24 October, 2017

Where: InterContinental Paris Le Grand (2 rue Scribe) CityLab Paris - General Schedule:

Note: All programming at Intercontinental Le Grand unless noted otherwise

**Subject to Change, Additional Details To Come**

SUNDAY, 22 OCTOBER 08:00-18:00: Registration Open

20:00-22:00: CityLab Opening Reception at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grande 21:30: Nightcap with Night Mayors from Amsterdam and London MONDAY, 23 OCTOBER: 07:00-09:15: Registration and Breakfast

08:15-09:00: Topical Breakfast Chats

09:oo-12:00: Welcome + Morning Plenary Sessions, topics to include: Sustainable Cities for All Talking Tokyo Improving Equality of Opportunity: New Lessons from Big Data and Local Interventions that Work Setting the Stage for a More Democratic Theater The Metro Mayor Experiment

12:05: Lunch and Optional Field Trips (Field Trips Include: City of Paris Refugee Center; Clichy Eco District) 13:30-14:30: Afternoon Breakout Sessions, topics include: Automation & Future of Work: Helping Citizens Learn New Skills

Game Changers: How to Embrace Disruptive Innovation and Lead Without Fear

From Seatbelts to Smoke Free Cities: How Local Strategies Can Make a Healthier World

Housing Innovation: Delivery Labs and Other Advances to Meet Urban Housing Demands

14:50-16:15: Afternoon Plenary Sessions Designing the Communities of the Future Combatting Terrorism in Cities Part I: Counter-radicalization and Why It Matters Part II: Strategies for a More Secure Streetscape Part III: One-on-One Interview with the Mayor of Barcelona

19:30: Evening Reception at the Musee D’Orsay TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 08:15-9:00: Topical Breakfast Chats

09:15: Optional Field Trip to Station F

09:00-11:10: Morning Plenary Sessions, topics to include: Refugees: Beyond Accommodation to Full-Scale Integration Cultivating Creative Citizenship Mapping a Path to Inclusive Mass Transit Living History: Memorials, Public Art and Civic Identity

11:30-12:30: Afternoon Breakout Sessions, topics to include: Hidden Citizens and the Fight Against Urban Loneliness Building a Culture of Innovation: An Interactive Debate About What Works and What Doesn't Cities of Big Brotherly Love: Can Cities Use Residents' Data Without Crossing a Line? Mayoral Powers in the Age of New Localism with the Brookings Institute

12:30-12:55: Lunch

12:55-14:00: Afternoon Plenary Sessions, topics Include: The Age of Citizen Power A Home in the World: One Year Later with the Good Chance Theater Identity, Cities and How to Make a Melting Pot Melodious

14:00: CityLab programming concludes

14:30-17:00: Optional Field Trip: Urban Farm Tour