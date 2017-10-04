Washington, D.C. (October 2, 2017) -- The Atlantic will convene experts and thought leaders on October 5 in Atlanta for the second annual Future of Work Summit . The half-day event, which will take place at Biltmore Ballrooms (817 West Peachtree Street), will explore the roles that the government, educational institutions, and the private sector can play to better equip the American workforce with the right skills and training for the jobs of tomorrow.

The event will open with a keynote conversation with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, followed by panel discussions focused on the challenges of preparing current and future generations to work in an increasingly skills-based economy. Among the topics covered: what policymakers can do to support efforts to train future workers, how future generations can close the skills gap, how education institutions can adapt to satisfy the demands of modern labor, the impact of the tech sector’s rise on the middle-class, why workplace diversity and inclusion helps drive productivity and innovation, the future of manufacturing, and the changing nature of American workplace culture.