Washington, D.C. (September 21, 2017)—Next week, The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute will descend on D.C.’s Penn Quarter for Washington Ideas, the annual must-attend event bringing together leaders from all fields to talk about the most consequential issues and ideas of our time. More than a dozen events are being held September 26-28, and include interviews with the people shaping politics, business, science, technology, arts, and journalism; film screenings; topical forums; and evening entertainment. The cornerstone of Washington Ideas is “The Forum” at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F Street, NW), featuring newsmaker interviews and fascinating conversations on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28. Among the speakers joining The Forum at Sidney Harman Hall are Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Gen. (Ret.) David Petraeus, CRISPR co-inventor Feng Zhang, and Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Mark Warner (D-VA).

(**Subject to Change, Additional Names to be Announced**) WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 (FORUM DAY ONE) 9AM: Opening remarks by Margaret Low, President, AtlanticLIVE (Underwriter perspective produced by American Federation of Teachers*) Randi Weingarten , President, American Federation of Teachers

Mitch Landrieu , Mayor, City of New Orleans With: Jeffrey Goldberg , Editor in Chief, The Atlantic

Astro Teller , Captain of Moonshots, X With: Derek Thompson , Senior Editor, The Atlantic

(Underwriter perspective produced by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation*) Richard Besser, President and CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Foundatio With: Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, ABC News

10AM: Joelle Emerson , Founder and CEO, Paradigm With: Liza Mundy , Contributor, The Atlantic

Christopher Ruddy , CEO, NewsMax Inc. With: Steve Clemons , Washington Editor at Large, The Atlantic

(Underwriter perspective produced by Allstate*) Tom Wilson , Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corporation

Lonnie Bunch, Director, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in conversation with Michele Norris, Founding Director, The Race Card Project 11AM: Adam Neumann , Co-Founder and CEO, WeWork With: Derek Thompson , Senior Editor, The Atlantic

(Underwriter perspective produced by Booz Allen Hamilton*) David Shulkin , U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs; and Kevin Vigilante , Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton

Dennis Muilenburg , Chairman, President, and CEO, The Boeing Company With: David Bradley , Chairman, Atlantic Media

NOON: Food for Thought lunches

2PM José Andrés , Chef and Owner, ThinkFoodGroup & Minibar With: Jeffrey Goldberg , Editor in chief, The Atlantic

Walter Isaacson, President and CEO, The Aspen Institute David Ignatius , Opinion Writer, Washington Post, and Author, The Quantum Spy With: Mary Louise Kelly , Contributing Editor, The Atlantic

(Underwriter perspective produced by Pfizer*) Angela Hwang, Global President of Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer

Guy Primus, Founder and CEO, The VR Company With: Alexis Madrigal , Staff Writer, The Atlantic

3PM Melanie Whelan , CEO, SoulCycle With: Alison Stewart , Contributing Editor, The Atlantic

William Schindler , Associate Professor Of Anthropology, Washington College With: Ross Andersen , Senior Editor, The Atlantic

Martin Baron , Executive Editor, The Washington Post With: Jeffrey Goldberg , The Atlantic

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (FORUM DAY TWO) 9AM Opening Remarks by The Atlantic’s president Bob Cohn

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) With: Steve Clemons , The Atlantic

Mark Bertolini , Chairman and CEO, Aetna With: Matt Thompson , Executive Editor, The Atlantic

Spencer Rascoff , CEO, Zillow Group With: Gillian White , Senior Associate Editor, The Atlantic

10AM: (Underwriter perspective produced by America’s Biopharmaceutical Companies*) Matt Hiznay, Cancer survivor and PhD candidate; Ted Johnson, Biopharmaceutical researcher, Pfizer; and Lori Reilly, Executive Vice President, Policy, Research and Membership, PhRMA

General (Ret.) David Petraeus , Member and Chairman, KKR Global Institute With: Moderator to be announced

Christina Tosi , Founder and CEO, Milkbar With: Derek Thompson , The Atlantic

Steven Mnuchin , U.S. Secretary of the Treasury With: Major Garrett , Chief White House Correspondent, CBS News

11AM: Robert Costa , National Political Reporter, The Washington Post; Maggie Haberman , White House Correspondent, The New York Times; and Katy Tur , Correspondent, NBC News, and Author, Unbelievable: My Front-row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History With: Margaret Carlson , Columnist, BloombergView

Feng Zhang , Co-Inventor, CRISPR; Core Institute Member, Broad Institute With: Ross Andersen , Senior Editor, The Atlantic

12PM: Lunch Breakout Sessions

2PM Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) With: McKay Coppins , Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), U.S. House Democratic Leader With: Moderator to be announced.

J. Craig Venter , Co-Founder, Executive Chairman And Head of Scientific Strategy, Human Longevity, Inc. With: Matt Thompson , Executive Editor, The Atlantic

Lisa Melcher , CEO, and Tina Stride , President, The Hope Dealer Project With: Alison Stewart , The Atlantic

3PM (Underwriter perspective produced by Inova*) Mirza Cifric, Co-founder and CEO, Veritas Genetics; and Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Inova Center for Personalized Health

Madeleine Albright , Former U.S. Secretary of State With: Moderator to be announced.

Stefanie Joho , Cancer Patient and Advocate, and Luis Diaz , Head of Solid Tumor Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Department of Medicine With: Ross Andersen , The Atlantic

4PM Rohit Prasad , VP and Head Scientist, Alexa Machine Learning With: Alexis Madrigal , The Atlantic

David Isay , Founder and President, StoryCorps With: Alison Stewart , The Atlantic

*Denotes sessions produced by our underwriters, and not by The Atlantic’s editorial team. Among Atlantic journalists serving as moderators and speakers across the week are: Jeffrey Goldberg, Steve Clemons, Ross Andersen, Yoni Appelbaum, McKay Coppins, Megan Garber, Julia Ioffe, Mary Louise Kelly, Alexis Madrigal, Vann Newkirk, Rebecca Rosen, Derek Thompson, Matt Thompson, and Gillian White.

Washington Ideas will create a Penn Quarter campus on F Street, anchored by Sidney Harman Hall and neighboring restaurant Rosa Mexicano, which will serve as Washington Ideas HQ for daytime and evening events. The festival will branch out to other venues throughout the neighborhood, holding various gatherings at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, The Loft at 600 F, Hill Country BBQ, and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. A schedule of events across the week is below.

Presented by The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute

**All Timing Denoted in EST** Tuesday, September 26: 12-2PM: Women of Washington 2017 (The Ideas HQ @ Rosa Mexicano) Join The Atlantic for our next installment of the Women of Washington series as we showcase the stories of exceptional women in government, policy, leadership, and media. Underwritten by ExxonMobil. 3-6PM: Future of Work Forum (WeWork Wonder Bread Factory) Who will benefit from the evolution of work and who gets left behind? This Forum will convene entrepreneurs, scholars, thinkers, and activists to debate the big questions facing us all. Underwritten by WeWork. 5:30-7PM: Drinks with the District Happy Hour (The Ideas HQ @ Rosa Mexicano) Join The Atlantic for drinks and a showcase of local businesses including: Republic Restoratives Distillery, Steadfast Supply, Data Society, and Open Data Nation. Underwritten by the Washington, D.C., Economic Partnership. 6-8PM: Russia and the Trump Administration: A Radio Atlantic Conversation (Sixth & I Historic Synagogue) Join Atlantic journalists Jeffrey Goldberg (editor in chief), Julia Ioffe (staff writer), Eliot A. Cohen (contributing editor), and Matt Thompson (executive editor) for a debate about one of the biggest foreign policy challenges of our time: Russia. Nearly a year after Trump’s election, what damage has his norm-breaking presidency had on America’s global standing, and particularly our relations with Russia? This will be a live taping of The Atlantic’s new podcast, Radio Atlantic, hosted by Goldberg and Thompson. 8-9PM: Atlantic After Hours feat. Atlantic Studios (The Ideas HQ @ Rosa Mexicano) Animation, one of the oldest forms of visual storytelling, is bringing today's bold ideas to life in ways never before possible. Join Atlantic Studios’ Executive Producer, Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, and art director and animator Jackie Lay for a conversation about the power of animated storytelling and a special screening reception.