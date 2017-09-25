Washington, D.C. (September 25, 2017)-- To mark the culmination of the epic ten-part PBS documentary series “The Vietnam War,” The Atlantic and Aspen Institute will host a special live simulcast of the final episode on Thursday evening (9/28) at Sidney Harman Hall, followed by an exclusive conversation with the filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick as they look back on the making of the documentary. Doors open at 6:45PM EST for a reception; the final episode will air at 8PM on the big screen at the Harman theater, with the conversation immediately following.

The event marks the close of the ninth annual Washington Ideas from The Atlantic and Aspen Institute, an annual week of events in D.C. bringing together leaders from all fields to talk about the most consequential issues and ideas of our time.

Following the simulcast of Episode 10, The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg will lead a discussion with Burns and Novick looking back on the entirety of the series--which was a decade in the making, and incorporates archival footage, historic television broadcasts, home movies, and secret audio recordings from Vietnam-era presidents.

Authors Tim O’Brien and Mai Elliott will also join the panel conversation. Vietnam veteran O’Brien’s novel The Things They Carried details the experience of the war from the perspective of American soldiers; while Elliott’s memoir, The Sacred Willow, chronicles the experience of her own Vietnamese family throughout the war, including her eldest sister leaving their anti-communist home to join the Viet Minh.

In The Atlantic’s current issue, Burns and Novick co-authored an essay “How the Vietnam War Broke the American Presidency.” The filmmakers argue in the piece that America’s failure in Vietnam undermined its citizens’ faith in its most respected institutions, and opened the credibility gap that the American presidency has yet to overcome.

