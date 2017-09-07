Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y. (September 8, 2017)—From climate change and transnational security to inclusive economic growth and affordability, global cities are often the source of the most transformative thinking regarding the world’s most urgent challenges. Identifying effective and replicable solutions will be central to conversations at the fifth annual “CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges” event in Paris, France in October. A partnership between the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, CityLab is the preeminent meeting of city leaders and the top minds in urbanism and city planning, economics, education, art and architecture, community development, and business— convened with the goal of creating scalable solutions to major challenges faced by cities everywhere. CityLab Paris will take place on October 22-24, 2017, at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand. Media registration is now open. To request a media pass please be in touch with The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com, +1 202 266 7338).

Paris Mayor and C40 Chair Anne Hidalgo, who will speak at CityLab, reflects on the selection of Paris to host the summit: “I am delighted that the fifth edition of CityLab will be taking place in Paris. The summit will provide a great forum for leaders from across the world to exchange innovative ideas and strengthen coordination and collaboration in our common fight for a sustainable and equitable future.” Also confirmed to attend CityLab Paris are the mayors (or officials of equivalent position) of London, Liverpool, West Midlands, United Kingdom; Tokyo, Japan; Hong Kong, China; Helsinki, Finland; Auckland, Wellington, New Zealand; Riga, Latvia; Dunkerque, France; Kingston, Jamaica; Rikuzentakata, Japan; Turin, Italy; and from the United States Anchorage, Alaska; Durham, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Stockton, California. Among the featured speakers this year are: Michael R. Bloomberg, three-term mayor of New York City, entrepreneur and philanthropist; author and The Atlantic’s national correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has lived at times in Paris; Stanford University economist Raj Chetty; former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy; novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; architect and urban planner Yona Friedman; art curator and artistic director of London’s Serpentine Galleries, Hans Ulrich Obrist; The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg; terrorism expert Gilles Kepel, Amsterdam’s Night Mayor Mirik Milan and London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé.

“Collaboration fuels creativity and helps great ideas spread – that’s the aim of CityLab, which brings people together from around the world to learn from one another and address common challenges. We’re excited to be hosting this year’s edition in Paris, where Mayor Hidalgo is building on the city’s long history of urban innovation,” said Bloomberg. CityLab was founded on the principle that urban solutions can be applied to global problems. In 2017, the summit returns to Europe to grapple with a raft of issues: the environment and the future of the Paris climate agreement; cybersecurity and networked cities; the urban-rural divide; autonomous vehicles and next generation transportation; social cohesion and inclusive growth; refugees and migration; terrorism and security; social and economic mobility. Using Paris—and the key challenges and opportunities that animate it—as the backdrop, CityLab will explore how mayors and cities can best collaborate to introduce new ideas for entrenched urban problems, particularly in these divided times. “Europe and America are grappling with dual questions of identity, nationalism, and internationalism, and cities are playing a key role as centers of gravity for these debates,” said David Bradley, Chairman and Owner of Atlantic Media. “As The Atlantic continues its global expansion, looking for new ways to cover a changing world, there is no more apt time and place to be having important conversations about the future of cities than at CityLab Paris with our partners at Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute.”

“Cities are at the center of human creativity and of our economic, social and cultural identity,” said Aspen Institute President and CEO Walter Isaacson. “I can think of no better opportunity for continuing the important conversation on cities and their future than CityLab Paris.” Over the last four years, CityLab has hosted participants representing 400 cities, including hundreds of mayors representing cities including: Accra, Ghana; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Barcelona, Spain; Cape Town, South Africa; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Istanbul, Turkey; Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Lisbon, Portugal; Medellin, Colombia; Mexico City, Mexico; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Montreal, Quebec; Nairobi, Kenya; Oakland, California; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Schaerbeek, Belgium; Seoul, South Korea; Vilnius, Lithuania; Warsaw, Poland; and Washington, D.C., among others. The award-winning summit is an expansion of The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute’s longstanding partnership devoted to the exchange of ideas of consequence, which includes Aspen Ideas Festival and Washington Ideas. The previous CityLab summits were hosted in Miami, London, Los Angeles, and New York City. In August 2017, CityLab held its first ever pop-up event in Baltimore. More details about CityLab will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about the event or to RSVP for media credentials, please contact The Atlantic’s Anna Bross (abross@theatlantic.com) and Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com).