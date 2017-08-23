Washington, D.C. (August 23, 2017)-- The Atlantic has launched a premium iOS app that represents a new and improved way of experiencing its journalism on the go, with greater access to current and archived writing, video, and photos. The Atlantic partnered exclusively with Lickability, a leading New York app development studio, on a design that prioritizes user experience, ease of navigation, and seamless offline reading. The app, which is customized for iPhone and iPad, is available for download today on the App Store.

The app will be a paid content experience and is free for The Atlantic’s digital and print subscribers. App-only subscriptions can be purchased in the app for $3.99/month or $23.99/year. The new app features a significantly optimized interface, with faster and easier access to the latest articles and videos from The Atlantic, plus full digital issues of the monthly print magazine.

Among the new and improved features:

Optimal User Experience : The new app is curated directly from TheAtlantic.com homepage, and prioritizes the latest, most popular, and featured reporting. The bookmark feature enables offline reading and reading position is automatically saved mid-article, creating an effortless experience from sidewalk to subway to airplane.

Ad-Free Reading : The Atlantic’s new app will be entirely free of advertising making for uninterrupted reading, all the time.

Greater Access to the Magazine: The app gives subscribers more mobile access to The Atlantic magazine’s archives, with every print issue dating back to 2004 available in the app.

The Atlantic launched a popular digital-only subscription earlier this year, as it grows premium opportunities for subscribers and more ways to engage with audiences. The Atlantic is experiencing record print magazine subscriptions -- reaching the most subscribers since the early 2000s -- and surging digital audience.

The app can be downloaded from the App store today. For more information on The Atlantic’s subscription options, visit: www.theatlantic.com/subscribe