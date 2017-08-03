Rachel Donadio, recently the European culture correspondent for The New York Times, will be The Atlantic’s culture and politics writer based in Paris; Yasmeen Serhan joins the newly established London bureau as a reporter; and from Washington, Krishnadev Calamur, currently The Atlantic’s news editor, will begin this fall as a global diplomacy correspondent covering U.S.-Europe relations, the State Department, and foreign policy. Already in place is The Atlantic’s staff writer Sophie Gilbert, who returned to her native London this summer and continues her coverage of culture and entertainment. James Fallows, previously announced as The Atlantic’s first European Editor , arrives to lead the London bureau later this month.

Washington, D.C. (August 3, 2017)—As The Atlantic continues to expand internationally, Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today the addition of three journalists to its global reporting team .

“We’re committed to excellent and comprehensive coverage of Europe, as indicated by the team we’re building,” said Goldberg. “The addition of Rachel Donadio, one of the finest foreign correspondents in American journalism, is a boon to our efforts. And the addition of Krishnadev, one of our ace newshounds, and Yasmeen, one of our brightest young stars, to this team means that we come at this set of subjects with real strength.”

The Atlantic’s global bureau in London is part of a significant expansion of its international reporting, live events, and business partnerships. Fallows and the team in Europe will work with D.C.-based global editor Kathy Gilsinan to grow The Atlantic’s coverage of pressing global news. The London office will add journalists, along with staff to manage audience development, events, and sales and marketing.

Donadio comes to The Atlantic after 13 years at The New York Times, where she was most recently European culture correspondent (2013-2017). She was previously Rome bureau chief (2008 to 2013) and a writer and editor at The New York Times Book Review (2004-2008). She has contributed across the paper, including to The New York Times Magazine, and has also written for The New York Review of Books, as well as The Atlantic.

The three internal moves position The Atlantic to meet the demands of its audience around the globe to understand what’s happening beyond the headlines. Gilbert, who covers culture and entertainment for The Atlantic, spent a decade as a journalist in the U.S. before moving to London last month. She joined The Atlantic in 2014, and was a senior editor before moving into a full-time writing role.

Serhan joined The Atlantic last summer. She quickly distinguished her reporting by focusing on big shifts and deep questions in European politics, including the controversy over France’s burqini ban and historic elections in Europe, as the continent grappled with the growth of populist parties.

Calamur has overseen The Atlantic’s News team for the past two years, helping to establish the site as a destination for immediate U.S. and international news coverage. Calamur was previously a reporter and editor at NPR, and wrote for NPR’s news and foreign affairs blogs.

This international expansion comes at a time of record growth for The Atlantic, reflected in audience to TheAtlantic.com, magazine subscriptions and newsstand sales, revenue, and staff growth. TheAtlantic.com audience increased 36 percent in the first half of 2017 over the same period last year, punctuated by a spike to a record 42.3 million monthly unique visitors in May. Global readers account for nearly 30 percent of this audience.

