Washington, D.C. (August 31, 2017)-- Peabody Award-winning broadcast journalist Alison Stewart has joined The Atlantic’s events division, AtlanticLIVE, as a contributing editor. In this role, Stewart will serve as a frequent moderator for The Atlantic’s vast portfolio of events on a range of topics, from healthcare innovations, to social justice, to the future of work. She will be a featured moderator at next month’s Washington Ideas, The Atlantic and Aspen Institute’s annual multi-day event.
“Alison is a first class journalist and a magnetic presence on stage. She brings enormous editorial range and can cover everything from politics to pop culture. She is also endlessly curious about people and the world and knows how to draw people out. They just open up to her,” said Margaret Low, President of AtlanticLIVE. “We are thrilled she is joining our growing team.”
Stewart joins a growing cast of high-level moderating talent, headed by The Atlantic’s Washington editor at large Steve Clemons. During her more than two decades in journalism, Stewart has reported for all the major national news networks and anchored her own programs on NPR, PBS, ABC, and MSNBC. She has reported from the floor of six presidential conventions, the Olympics and from the World Trade Center on September 11; President Bill Clinton, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and singer/activist Bono are among the newsmakers she has interviewed. Stewart began her career as a producer and reporter for MTV News. Stewart is the author of the book, FIRST CLASS: The Legacy of Dunbar America's First Black Public High School.
Stewart, who has already moderated a number of Atlantic events, including CityLab Baltimore and On the Launchpad, will lead a number of conversations at Washington Ideas. Now in its ninth year, Washington Ideas is taking place September 26-28, and has grown to span more than a dozen ancillary events in addition to the cornerstone newsmaker “Forum” at Sidney Harman Hall. Featured speakers include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick; Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg; CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang; General (ret.) David Petraeus; Milkbar CEO Christina Tosi; X Captain of Moonshots Astro Teller, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan; Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini; and Chef José Andrés.
Washington Ideas programming will also include an exclusive screening and panel discussion of Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s forthcoming series “The Vietnam War,” plus surround sound events at the Washington Ideas HQ at the neighboring Rosa Mexicano. Washington Ideas tickets can be purchased online here; media should respond directly to this email to request credentials.
AtlanticLIVE is an industry-leading editorial events platform that brings The Atlantic’s journalism to stage in venues around the world. With a staff of fifty spanning editorial, event management, marketing, and sales, The Atlantic produces 150 events each year, working with many dozens of clients and reaching nearly 19,000 attendees.
For more information on AtlanticLIVE’s full portfolio of events, visit theatlantic.com/events.