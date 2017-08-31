Washington, D.C. (August 31, 2017)-- Peabody Award-winning broadcast journalist Alison Stewart has joined The Atlantic’s events division, AtlanticLIVE, as a contributing editor. In this role, Stewart will serve as a frequent moderator for The Atlantic’s vast portfolio of events on a range of topics, from healthcare innovations, to social justice, to the future of work. She will be a featured moderator at next month’s Washington Ideas, The Atlantic and Aspen Institute’s annual multi-day event.

“Alison is a first class journalist and a magnetic presence on stage. She brings enormous editorial range and can cover everything from politics to pop culture. She is also endlessly curious about people and the world and knows how to draw people out. They just open up to her,” said Margaret Low, President of AtlanticLIVE. “We are thrilled she is joining our growing team.”

Stewart joins a growing cast of high-level moderating talent, headed by The Atlantic’s Washington editor at large Steve Clemons. During her more than two decades in journalism, Stewart has reported for all the major national news networks and anchored her own programs on NPR, PBS, ABC, and MSNBC. She has reported from the floor of six presidential conventions, the Olympics and from the World Trade Center on September 11; President Bill Clinton, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and singer/activist Bono are among the newsmakers she has interviewed. Stewart began her career as a producer and reporter for MTV News. Stewart is the author of the book, FIRST CLASS: The Legacy of Dunbar America's First Black Public High School.