Washington, D.C. and New York City (July 25, 2017) -- The Atlantic, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the Aspen Institute will host CityLab Baltimore , a half-day “pop-up” summit exploring the key challenges and opportunities faced by American cities today, from public health to cultural investment. The event, which is part of an ongoing partnership, will take place on Wednesday, August 2, from 2-5pm ET at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theater in Baltimore (5 West North Avenue).

Baltimore itself provides the central backdrop for CityLab, which will include a series of conversations about the future of the city— while offering lessons for other urban leaders facing similar issues in their own communities. Topic areas across the afternoon will include strategies urban leaders can use for reducing blight; public health and heroin addiction in cities; and the role of culture as an engine for urban regeneration.

Former New York City mayor and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies Michael R. Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University president Ron Daniels will give opening remarks at the event. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will join the program for a conversation on Baltimore’s changing urban landscape and how the city can promote equitable growth. Additional speakers include:

Beth Blauer , Executive Director, Johns Hopkins University Center for Government Excellence

Elissa Blount-Moorhead , Filmmaker, Curator and Author; Principal Partner, TNEG Film Studios

Michael Botticelli , Executive Director, Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine, Boston Medical Center

Maurice Cox , Planning Director, City of Detroit

Sammy Hoi , President, Maryland Institute College of Art

Judy Reese Morse , Deputy Mayor for Citywide Initiatives, City of New Orleans

Nicole Alexander Scott , Director, Rhode Island Department of Health

Josh Sharfstein , Associate Dean, Public Health Practice and Training, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

D. Watkins , Editor at Large, Salon; Professor, University of Baltimore

Leana Wen , Commissioner of Health, City of Baltimore

Lu Zhang , Artist

Moderators include The Atlantic’s business reporter Gillian White and AtlanticLIVE contributor Alison Stewart

CityLab events aim to highlight promising practices in cities across the globe and spreading urban strategies. CityLab Baltimore will serve as a precursor to the fifth annual summit CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges, to be held in Paris this October. Previous summits have been hosted in New York, Los Angeles, London, and most recently in Miami.

CityLab Baltimore is underwritten by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Open Society Institute-Baltimore.

