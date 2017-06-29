The Atlantic continues to grow its masthead with the addition of foreign policy experts Kori Schake and Amy Zegart as contributing editors covering national security and international affairs. Schake and Zegart have recently written for The Atlantic—Schake on how Trump is destroying his own administration’s policies and Zegart on James Comey’s stunning testimony—and will contribute regularly at TheAtlantic.com.

“Like a lot of people who follow national-security issues, I’ve admired both Amy’s and Kori’s work for years,” said Kathy Gilsinan, global editor at The Atlantic. “Especially now, with intelligence, cyber, and military issues so much in the news—and with America’s role in the world the subject of newly serious debate—their deep knowledge and experience is essential to help readers decipher a confusing world.”

The Atlantic has named a number of new contributing editors this year, including John Dickerson, Eliot A. Cohen, Andrew Exum, Shadi Hamid, and Gene Sperling. Last month, The Atlantic reached all-time audience highs across its platforms, drawing 42.3 million monthly unique visitors to TheAtlantic.com and setting new records for daily unique visitors, page views, and concurrent visits.