The Atlantic continues to grow its masthead with the addition of foreign policy experts Kori Schake and Amy Zegart as contributing editors covering national security and international affairs. Schake and Zegart have recently written for The Atlantic—Schake on how Trump is destroying his own administration’s policies and Zegart on James Comey’s stunning testimony—and will contribute regularly at TheAtlantic.com.
“Like a lot of people who follow national-security issues, I’ve admired both Amy’s and Kori’s work for years,” said Kathy Gilsinan, global editor at The Atlantic. “Especially now, with intelligence, cyber, and military issues so much in the news—and with America’s role in the world the subject of newly serious debate—their deep knowledge and experience is essential to help readers decipher a confusing world.”
The Atlantic has named a number of new contributing editors this year, including John Dickerson, Eliot A. Cohen, Andrew Exum, Shadi Hamid, and Gene Sperling. Last month, The Atlantic reached all-time audience highs across its platforms, drawing 42.3 million monthly unique visitors to TheAtlantic.com and setting new records for daily unique visitors, page views, and concurrent visits.
Schake and Zegart are both fellows at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. Schake served in various policy roles, including as the Director for Defense Strategy and Requirements on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, and as the Deputy Director for Policy Planning at the State Department during the Bush administration. She is author of the forthcoming book Safe Passage: The Transition from British to American Hegemony, and the editor, with now-Defense Secretary James Mattis, of the book Warriors and Citizens: American Views of Our Military.
Zegart is a senior fellow and co-director at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, where she is a professor of political science, by courtesy. She served on the National Security Council staff in the Clinton administration and as a foreign policy advisor to the George W. Bush campaign in 2000. Zegart has authored a number of award-winning books, including Spying Blind: The CIA, the FBI and the Origins of 9/11, and Eyes on Spies: Congress and the United States Intelligence Community. She has a forthcoming book, Political Risk, with Condoleezza Rice expected in early 2018.
Schake and Zegart will work with Gilsinan on the global section. Jeffrey Goldberg is The Atlantic’s editor in chief, and Matt Thompson is deputy editor.