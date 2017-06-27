CityLab, the urban-focused site of The Atlantic, is today introducing a redesigned and reimagined website to reflect a sharpened editorial mission and ambitious business growth strategy. With this relaunch also comes the announcement of Nicole Flatow as the new editor of CityLab. Flatow joins CityLab in July from The Guardian, where she was U.S. enterprise editor.

The relaunch marks a new chapter for CityLab, which debuted six years ago as a cities-focused spin-off of The Atlantic. In that time, the site has successfully carved a niche as the leading destination for those who lead, live, and work in modern cities. Cities of all sizes are emerging as hotbeds of local action and global innovation, with more people gravitating to urban areas than ever before. Meeting this trend head on, CityLab is creating journalism for the cities of tomorrow and solutions for the people who power them.

The redesign also reflects CityLab’s independence as a business unit under the umbrella of The Atlantic with its own dedicated marketing, sales, and product teams. Under the leadership of General Manager Rob Bole, Marketing Director Zev Kanter, and Business Development Director Jennifer Da Silva, the new site debuts with only native advertising and high impact custom ad units—a key component of its premiere audience experience and business strategy.