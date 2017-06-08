Washington, D.C. (June 8, 2017)—Face the Nation moderator and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent John Dickerson is now contributing to The Atlantic. As a contributing editor, Dickerson will write regularly for the print magazine and for TheAtlantic.com. His first piece for The Atlantic was published as James Comey began his testimony on Capitol Hill, and outlines the unpredictability of President Trump as a boss.

“John is one of the greatest political reporters of our time,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic. “I’m thrilled that our readers will be benefiting from his reporting and analysis.”

In Dickerson’s piece, “ Donald Trump Is an Impossible Boss ,” he writes:

“The Comey testimony offers a striking picture of boss and subordinate relations. The issues raised are not just of obstruction of justice but obstruction of progress. How can Trump administration officials operate in such an unpredictable environment? The president delights in breaking norms, but he undermines his colleagues who can’t predict where he’s going. That contributes to an atmosphere of chaos and saps from administrative veterans the greatest skill they bring—the ability to anticipate events that occur along normal patterns.”

Dickerson has been a political reporter since 1995 and has covered six presidential elections. He joined CBS News as an analyst and contributor in 2009 and was named moderator of Face the Nation in June 2015. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he moderated CBS News’ two presidential debates and interviewed each of the major candidates multiple times. He was Slate’s chief political correspondent from 2005-2015 and covered politics for Time Magazine from 1995-2005. Dickerson is also a contributor to Slate’s weekly “Political Gabfest” and the bi-monthly “Whistlestop” podcasts. He is the author of On Her Trail and Whistlestop: My Favorite Stories from Presidential Campaign History.

In addition to Dickerson, other recent editorial moves at The Atlantic include the hiring of John Swansburg as a senior editor on the magazine and Alexis Madrigal as science and tech staff writer, and the additions of Eliot Cohen and Gene Sperling as contributing editors. The Atlantic also recently named Rosie Gray as its first White House Correspondent and James Fallows as the Europe Editor of its forthcoming global bureau in London.

The Atlantic reached new audience highs in May, drawing 42.3 million monthly unique visitors to TheAtlantic.com, and setting new records for daily unique visitors, page views, and concurrent visits. May 16 and 17 marked two consecutive record days of audience.

