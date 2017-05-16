PULSE will gather more than 250 professionals together with dozens of speakers from Boston and across the country for talks exploring four topic tracks: Health Policy; Public Health; Future Technology; and Doctors and Patients. Conversations will be moderated by The Atlantic’s editor in chief J effrey Goldberg , editor at large Steve Clemons , and leading writers and editors from The Atlantic’s health and science team , including senior editors Ross Andersen and James Hamblin and health staff writer Olga Khazan . STAT is partnering with The Atlantic on the summit, with STAT Senior Science and Discovery writer Sharon Begley and Biotech reporter Damian Garde also serving as moderators.

Washington, D.C. (May 24, 2017) -- While the future of federal health care policy remains on the brink of a major legislative overhaul, new technologies and innovations are making once impossible breakthroughs reality. At this juncture in the U.S. health care landscape, The Atlantic will convene the inaugural “ PULSE: On the Front Lines of Health Care ,” a daylong summit gathering medical experts, industry leaders, patients, and policymakers for intensive conversation about the future of health care in the United States. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at the State Room (60 State Street, 33rd Floor) from 9AM-5PM EST.

“With such a thriving biotech and medical community, Boston is the ideal backdrop for The Atlantic to convene PULSE,” said Margaret Low, President of AtlanticLIVE. “We are looking forward to what promises to be a fascinating day, grappling with the challenges and opportunities facing health care in America.”

Speakers and topics planned for PULSE include (additional speakers and details to be announced next week):

The Future of Health Care in America with Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA (**interview via Skype**)

Global Public Health with Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health; and Vanessa Kerry, CEO, Seed Global Health

Cost of Care with Alan Warren, Chief Technology Officer, Oscar; and Audrey Shelto, President, Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Massachusetts

Deploying Data with Kyu Rhee, Chief Health Officer, IBM and IBM Watson Health; and Paul Bleicher, CEO, OptumLabs

Medical Education with Alison Whelan, Chief Medical Education Officer, Association of American Medical Colleges; and Fidencio Saldaña, Dean for Students, Harvard Medical School

Crowdsourcing Antibiotics with Erika Kurt, President & Executive Director, Small World Initiative; Kevin Outterson, Executive Director, CARB-X

Re-envisioning the Future of the Health System with Thomas Goetz, Co-Founder, Iodine

The Anti-Vaxxer Movement with Paul Offit, Director, Vaccine Education Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (**interview via Skype**)

Accessing Mental Health Care with Nneka Jones Tapia, Executive Director, Cook County, IL, Department of Corrections; and Christine Runyan, Professor of Family Medicine, UMass Medical School

Addressing the Opioid Epidemic with Richard Barth, Jr., Chief of General Surgery, Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Jennifer Waljee, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan School of Medicine; Co-Lead, Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network

A Patient Perspective with Tom Marsilje, Senior Research Investigator, Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation;

Blogger, Adventures In Living Terminally Optimistic (**interview via Skype**)

Future of Cancer with Barrett Rollins, Chief Scientific Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Sameek Roychowdhury, Medical Director, CLIA Cancer Genomics Laboratory, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

In addition to plenary sessions, the summit will also feature a series of in-depth breakout sessions on Health and Science Communication; Genetics, Ethics, and Privacy; Innovating Mental Health; and The View from Kendall Square and Boston’s biotech landscape.

The Atlantic's “PULSE: On the Front Lines of Health Care” is produced in partnership with STAT (statnews.com), a Boston-based national news organization that covers health and medicine.

Bayer is the Founding Underwriter of PULSE. The Leukemia & Lymphoma

Society and Pfizer are Presenting Underwriters.

