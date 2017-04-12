Washington, D.C. (April 12, 2017)-- Smog and air pollution trigger millions of hospital visits and health problems for Americans each year; even the air we breathe indoors is often polluted with chemicals and poor ventilation. On April 20, The Atlantic will convene its first-ever summit on the state of air in America: examining the economic and societal costs of poor air quality and strategies for making the air we breathe cleaner.

“The Air We Breathe: An Atlantic Summit” will take place on Thursday, April 20, from 8:30-11:30 AM CST at VenueSIX10 (610 S. Michigan Avenue) in Chicago. The event is open to press; media should RSVP directly to this email or call 202-266-7338.

Speakers include American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer; Chicago Public Health Commissioner Julie Morita; Chicago’s Chief Technology Officer Danielle DuMerer; WGN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling; Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland; and former NFL linebacker and asthma and lung cancer advocate Chris Draft. Among the topics covered: the Clean Air Act and balancing clean air initiatives without stymying business interests; how smart cities and building design can impact air quality and public health; the role of the states and local governments in enforcing clean air policies; and weather and climate change.

Additional speakers include:

Joseph Allen , Assistant Professor of Exposure Assessment Science, Director of Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard Public School of Health

Charlie Catlett , Director, Array of Things Project, Urban Center for Computation and Data, Argonne National Laboratory, University of Chicago

Ruchi Gupta , Asthma Epidemiologist, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine

John Howington , Chairman of Thoracic Surgery; Co-Director of the Thoracic Oncology Program, Saint Thomas Health

Tonya Winders , President and CEO, Allergy and Asthma Network

Donald Wuebbles, Harry E. Preble Endowed Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Additional speakers and a detailed program agenda will be available in the coming days.

The Chest Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim are Presenting Level Underwriters of “The Air We Breathe: An Atlantic Summit.” Dyson is a Supporting Level Underwriter.

