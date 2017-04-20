Washington, D.C. (April 20, 2017)—The Atlantic today announced that John Swansburg will join the staff of the magazine as a senior editor. Swansburg has spent the past ten years at Slate magazine, most recently as deputy editor. He joins The Atlantic as it continues a run of record subscriptions and newsstand sales.

“John is one of the most talented editors in our business,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic. “He brings a range of gifts to this new role: He knows how to conceive of and assign the most ambitious stories; he is a brilliant line editor; and, of course, he understands how to present complicated magazine features in digitally compelling ways.”

Under the leadership of Goldberg and editor of the magazine Scott Stossel, Swansburg will acquire and edit a range of pieces appearing in The Atlantic, from cover stories to longform features to front-of-the-book “Dispatches.” He joins the magazine’s senior editing team of Ann Hulbert, Kate Julian, Corby Kummer, Christopher Orr, Don Peck, Yvonne Rolzhausen, Denise Wills, and managing editor Sarah Yager.

Swansburg was named deputy editor of Slate magazine in 2014, previously serving as its editorial director and culture editor. Before that, Swansburg was deputy editor of The Boston Globe Ideas section and a senior editor of Legal Affairs magazine. His writing has appeared in The Boston Globe, The New York Times Book Review, New York, and in Slate, where he’s covered sports, television, and film. He’s also written extensively on American history.

The Atlantic, meanwhile, continues to see record audience to TheAtlantic.com, and new highs in magazine subscriptions and newsstand sales. Bucking the industry’s downward trends on newsstand, The Atlantic increased single-copy newsstand sales in 2016. This year’s January/February magazine issue is its best-selling since 2008. Overall, subscriptions are up nearly 50 percent to date, year over year. TheAtlantic.com reached a record 33.7 million monthly uniques in February 2017—following record audiences in October 2016, November 2016, and January 2017.