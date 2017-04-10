Alexis Madrigal is rejoining the staff of The Atlantic, where he’ll write about technology, science, business, and trade. Madrigal was the technology editor and later deputy editor of TheAtlantic.com from 2010-2014. He has since been with Fusion, as the venture’s technology editor, editor in chief, and most recently editor at large.

“Alexis is a super-creative journalist, an uncommonly incisive thinker about the problems and prospects of technological development for the human future, and a great colleague,” says J.J. Gould, the editor of TheAtlantic.com. “It’s a tremendous thing to have him back.”

Madrigal will primarily cover technology from Silicon Valley, reporting to The Atlantic’s Science, Technology, and Health editor Ross Andersen.

In his past writing for The Atlantic, Madrigal covered topics ranging from robotics to big data to digital privacy and fatherhood. He is currently working on a book about trade, technology and the city of Oakland, where he lives, and recently completed an 8-episode podcast Containers, focusing on how global trade works and the ascendance of automation.

Madrigal curates the 5it newsletter, and is the author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology. He has been a visiting scholar at the University of California at Berkeley’s Center for Science, Technology, Medicine & Society and an affiliate with Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

The Atlantic meanwhile continues to see record audience to TheAtlantic.com, magazine subscriptions, and newsstand sales. In February 2017, audience to TheAtlantic.com reached a new record of 33.7 million monthly uniques—following records in October 2016, November 2016, and January 2017. Bucking the industry’s downward trends on newsstand, The Atlantic in 2016 increased single-copy newsstand sales by 19 percent.

