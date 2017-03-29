Since joining The Atlantic in January, Gray has been dedicated to political-news coverage, focusing on the rise of populist nationalist movements in light of a Trump presidency. Her reporting includes a newly published profile of Michael Anton , the populist nationalist serving on Trump’s National Security Council; how Stephen Miller’s rise explains the Trump administration in its infancy; and extensive reporting on the power dynamics inside and outside of the White House, from the Bannon-Priebus relationship , to Breitbart , Newsmax , and the Trump-era media landscape.

Washington, D.C. (March 29, 2017)— Rosie Gray has been assigned as White House correspondent, a role she takes on just three months after joining T he Atlantic as a staff writer covering politics. Gray’s new role adds to the increased weight The Atlantic has given to coverage of politics and policy over the last 15 months, under the leadership of editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg , TheAtlantic.com editor J.J. Gould , and politics & policy editor Yoni Appelbaum .

“Rosie is a force of nature—an absolutely tenacious and fearless reporter with a knack for spotting stories, and an uncanny ability to bring her subjects to life,” says Appelbaum. “This is a role for which she’s ideally suited.”

The Atlantic’s editors have also announced that Eliot A. Cohen, who served as Counselor of the Department of State under George W. Bush, will become a contributing editor. Cohen has already published tone-setting Atlantic pieces since Trump’s inauguration: a widely-cited reflection on a “clarifying moment” in our nation’s history, followed by a piece on the “Rudderless Ship of State” after the departure of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Cohen is director of the Strategic Studies Program at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

The Atlantic continues to see record audience growth, driving the international conversation with its expanded Politics & Policy reporting and analysis. In February 2017, audience to TheAtlantic.com reached a new record of 33.7 million monthly uniques—following audience records in October 2016, November 2016, and January 2017—driven largely by the site’s decisive politics coverage. The print magazine has also featured powerful politics-centered cover stories this year, kicking off January/February with Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “My President was Black” and David Frum’s March issue story “How to Build an Autocracy.”



At a time of growing global political uncertainty, The Atlantic has also announced plans for an international expansion with a global office in London to open this summer. Long-time national correspondent James Fallows will serve as The Atlantic’s first Europe Editor, with various editorial and business hires to be made in the coming months.