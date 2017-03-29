Washington, D.C. (March 29, 2017)— With a new administration at the helm and Republicans dominating state legislatures from coast to coast, there is renewed debate over many fundamentals of the education system: viability of voucher programs; federal versus state and local jurisdiction; race and gender issues in schools; education quality and access for rural students. All of this leads to one central question: how will education in the United States—at all levels—be affected by our current political climate? On April 11, The Atlantic’s third annual Education Summit will critically examine the key issues facing the education system with the policymakers, educators, administrators, parents, and students that have the biggest stake in its success.
The daylong event will run from 9AM-4:15PM EST at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) and is open to press. Media interested in attending should RSVP directly to this email or call 202-266-7338.
Topics across the day will cover the future of the education reform movement; school segregation and integration; teaching politics in a climate of extreme polarization; technology in the classroom; creating a more competitive workforce; challenges surrounding rural schools; and the future of Title IX. Confirmed speakers include:
- Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers
- Antwan Wilson, Chancellor, D.C. Public Schools
- Gregory Fenves, President, University of Texas at Austin
- Robert Jones, Chancellor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Sara DeWitt, Vice President, PBSKids Digital
- John Palmer, Chief Learning Officer, AT&T
- Derrell Bradford, Executive Director, NYCAN
- Coddy Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, AltSchool
- Dena Dossett, Chief of Data Management, Planning and Evaluation, Jefferson County Public Schools, Kentucky
- Additional topics and speakers to be announced
Interviews will be led by The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein, Steve Clemons, and Alia Wong; AtlanticLIVE contributor Mary Louise Kelly; and Michele Norris of the Race Card Project. Hechinger Report editor in chief Elizabeth Willen and executive editor Sarah Garland will also serve as moderators.
The program will include a series of breakout sessions covering topics including gender in the classroom, college preparedness, and technology in schools.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation are Founding Underwriters of The Atlantic’s Education Summit. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Lumina Foundation are Contributing Level Underwriters. The event is also held in association with The Hechinger Report.
QUICK DETAILS: THE ATLANTIC’S EDUCATION SUMMIT
WHAT: The Atlantic’s third annual Education Summit will gather educators, policymakers, parents, and students together to consider the challenges and opportunities facing the American education system. Topics to be covered include: quality early childhood education programs, school segregation and integration, technology implementation in the classroom, the purpose and future of higher education, and more.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 11; 9:00 AM-4:15 PM EST (*timing subject to change*)
WHERE: Newseum, Knight Conference Center (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW)
RSVP: RSVP to The Atlantic’s Sydney Simon (ssimon@theatlantic.com or call 202-266-7338)
WEBSITE/LIVE STREAM: www.theatlantic.com/live/event
s/education-summit/2017/
SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow @AtlanticLIVE and tweet #AtlanticEDU
