Washington, D.C. (February 6, 2017)—CityLab.com has hired Zev Kanter as Director of Marketing, the site’s General Manager Rob Bole announced today. The newly created role comes as the cities-focused site expands its business and editorial ambitions in 2017. Kanter joins CityLab today.

Kanter has worked in the agency and client world for more than a decade. He has extensive experience in national brand-building and management and leading innovative social media and marketing campaigns. He joins CityLab from Huge Digital Agency, where he was a founder of its Washington, D.C. branch, most recently leading digital marketing strategy. Kanter will work alongside Bole to shape business and revenue strategies and develop new products and platforms.

“At a moment when CityLab’s sights are set higher than ever, Zev will be critical in bringing an innovative marketing expertise to our brand and agency partners,” said Bole. “His proven industry leadership coupled with a start-up sensibility make Zev a great fit for our team. We’re thrilled to welcome him.”

Launched five years ago, CityLab.com is the leading source for those who create and influence today’s cities—heralded for its sharp analysis, original reporting, and visual storytelling. Among its offerings are Navigator, a guide to urban life, and CityFixer, which curates powerful solutions-based stories around a dozen topics, from streets and climate change to aging and mass transit. The site was named the top urban planning website by Global Grid in 2016.

CityLab.com has partnered with Univision on the Spanish-language CityLab Latino. The destination, which launched in 2016, features original journalism in Spanish as well as reporting from CityLab.com, adapted and translated for the new platform.