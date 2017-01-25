The Renewal Awards will culminate with an event on March 30 in Washington, D.C., where five of the finalists will each be awarded a $20,000 grant from Allstate, the underwriter of the awards, to further their work. One winner will be selected in each of five categories: Community Action; Ingenuity; Revitalization; Self-Starter; and Allstate Youth Empowerment.

These finalist organizations, representing 14 states, span everything from addressing the implications of mass incarceration to providing job training to underserved youth, and from improving medical care in rural areas to improving green spaces in cities.

Twenty-five nonprofits from across the country have been chosen from nearly 500 nominations to compete for $100,000 in funding as part of The Renewal Awards , a project brought to you by The Atlantic and Allstate. The nationwide competition aims to recognize local organizations driving positive change in their communities and bringing progress to the country. Online voting is open today through Friday, February 17, at TheAtlantic.com, where there are profiles of the 25 finalists.

“As our editors narrowed the nominees to a group of 25 finalists, we were struck by the ingenuity and fierce determination that are driving so many local organizations,” said Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic. “These awards, which we are proud to present in partnership with Allstate, recognize a commitment to civic improvement that we see across the country.”

Winners will be selected through a combination of public voting and evaluations by a panel of judges composed of The Atlantic, past Renewal Award winners, and outside members, including former HUD secretary and Florida Senator Mel Martinez, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, and Perla Ni, the founder and CEO of GreatNonprofits.

The Renewal Awards seek to illuminate grassroots solutions to challenges faced by communities around the country. The awards are related to The Renewal Project, The Atlantic’s broader partnership with Allstate that spotlights local innovation. To learn more, please visit TheRenewalProject.com.

“Allstate has a presence in thousands of communities across America, which gives us unique insight and appreciation for the people and organizations around us who roll up their sleeves and create solutions to local challenges,” said Stacy Drumtra, Allstate’s director of The Renewal Project. “We hope that by spreading the stories of those who are making a difference, we create a groundswell of renewal across America, and inspire and enable others to push the bounds of what local ingenuity can accomplish for our nation.”

The inaugural 2016 Renewal Awards were presented in January 2016. The six winning organizations were: B-Lab (Wayne, Pa.), Champlain Housing Trust (Burlington, Vt.), Global Detroit (Detroit), P-TECH (New York), WorkPlace (Bridgeport, Conn.), and Girlstart (Austin, Texas) was the “Allstate Youth Empowerment” winner.

Voting and details about the 2017 finalists may be found at The Renewal Awards.