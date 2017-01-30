A note from The Atlantic’s communications office:

TheAtlantic.com set all-time daily audience records on Sunday and Monday this week—topping 3.3 million unique visitors each day. January will end with the site likely surpassing 32 million monthly unique visitors, a mark The Atlantic has reached only once, in November 2016.

Driving this was aggressive reporting on Trump’s executive order and later developments, notable for the diversity of pieces and arguments. Consider staff writer Julia Ioffe on her own refugee experience; staff writer Ed Yong on how the executive order is already impacting science; Eliot Cohen, who served in the State Department under George W. Bush, with an essay about this moment being a clarifying one in our history; and staff writer Uri Friedman outlining where America’s terrorists actually come from.



Last night, The Atlantic took the highly unusual step of advancing by a week the release of our next magazine cover story, David Frum writing “How to Build an Autocracy.” Originally scheduled to post as the issue hits newsstands on Feb. 7, we made the decision to move the piece up given weekend events.