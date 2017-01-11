In recognition of Kelly’s career as a reporter and editor at a variety of newspapers and magazines, entries are encouraged from publications big and small, online and print, as well as from young journalists, whom Kelly took delight in mentoring.

The Michael Kelly Award, now in its 14th year, is open to writers and editors at U.S.-based newspapers, magazines, and websites whose work exemplifies a quality that animated Michael Kelly's own career: the fearless pursuit and expression of truth. The award was established by Atlantic Media to honor Kelly, who died in 2003 while covering the war in Iraq. He was the first journalist to be killed in the conflict. Kelly served as editor of two Atlantic Media publications, The Atlantic and National Journal.

Washington, D.C. (January 10, 2017)— Atlantic Media has issued a call for entries for its 2017 Michael Kelly Award , honoring journalists for their exemplary work in memory of the late Atlantic Media editor Michael Kelly. The deadline to enter is Friday, February 3, 2017.

A prize of $25,000 will be awarded to the winning entry. Each entry selected as a finalist will receive $3,000.

There is no fee to enter; guidelines can be found at www.kellyaward.com. Entries must be for work published in a U.S.-based newspaper, magazine, or website in 2016 and can be submitted by email, either as a PDF for print articles or as a web link for online stories. Up to five pieces of work may be submitted.

The most recent Michael Kelly Award recipient is Alissa J. Rubin of the New York Times, who took first prize in 2016 for her unrelenting reporting on the struggle of women for dignity, equality, and respect in Afghanistan. Other recent winners include: Rania Abouzeid for Politico Magazine, Rukmini Callimachi for the Associated Press, Brian Mockenhaupt for Byliner.com, Sarah Stillman for The New Yorker, David Rohde for the New York Times, C.J. Chivers for Esquire, and Loretta Tofani of the Salt Lake Tribune. Past winners have also been honored for work published by the Raleigh News & Observer, Seattle Times, and Washington Post. The Michael Kelly Award was established in 2004.

Additional entry information, a full list of the past winners and finalists, as well as remembrances of Michael Kelly from friends and colleagues can be found at http://www.kellyaward.com/. Questions regarding entries should be directed to Charles Green at cgreen@nationaljournal.com.

Finalists will be announced in the coming months, with the first place winner honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. this spring.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and New York City, Atlantic Media's portfolio includes The Atlantic, CityLab, Defense One, Government Executive, National Journal, and Quartz. Atlantic Media brands are ineligible for the Michael Kelly Award.

####