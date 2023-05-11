Entirely Unrepentant

“Our country is being destroyed by stupid people,” former president Donald Trump declared during a CNN town hall tonight, shortly after he endorsed defaulting on the national debt.

Trump remains without shame. Neither impeachment nor indictment nor arraignment nor even a barely-day-old verdict against him in a civil suit can change the fact that he’s still leading the field of Republican presidential candidates—comfortably.

During tonight’s hour-plus live broadcast from New Hampshire, Trump steamrolled over moderator Kaitlan Collins, at one point calling her a “nasty” person—an echo of his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. Collins did her best to fact-check the former president, but her efforts consistently fell short. Trump’s ability to disgorge words is unparalleled. She tried to cut him off, but he battled through it.

Tonight, Trump rattled off myriad conspiracy theories about voter fraud and claimed, as he did at CPAC, that he could end the war in Ukraine in a quick 24 hours. He painted the January 6 insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as a martyr and called the Capitol Police officer who shot her a “thug.” He referred to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as a “crazy woman.” He repeatedly denigrated the writer E. Jean Carroll, who was just awarded $5 million dollars in damages after a jury found that he defamed and sexually assaulted her. Trump repeated his earlier claims not to know her, calling her a “whack job.”

But will it matter? Has it ever mattered before?

Trump is currently leading both the incumbent, President Joe Biden, and the top Republican alternative, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, in the polls. Though the 2024 election is still a long way off, the campaign is officially underway—such was the network’s justification for tonight’s town hall. Many observers on social media objected that it happened at all.

On set in New Hampshire, Trump wasn’t just speaking to the country, but to a roomful of undecided voters. Most of them seemed eager to applaud and giggle along with the former president, whom nearly everyone nonetheless addressed as “Mr. President.” He’s still the star, the draw, the showman. When he theatrically pulled papers out of his breast pocket, the crowd hooted. He teased a few 2024 talking points: The economy? Stinks. Inflation? A disaster. Afghanistan? “The single most embarrassing moment in the history of this country.”

And then there’s the topic of January 6. The laughably big question going into the next election is whether a president who incited a violent mob and tried to stage a coup in lieu of orchestrating a peaceful transfer of power can once again be president. Has Trump taken the past two years to reflect on his actions? Has he been humbled? Chastened? Of course not.

Tonight, Trump doubled down on his claim that former vice president Mike Pence should have overturned the results of the 2020 election. He said he was inclined to pardon “many” of the January 6 rioters, bemoaning that “they’re living in hell right now.” He referred to these insurrectionists as “great people,” a subtle callback to his comments in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he claimed there were “very fine people” on both sides.

Next month marks eight years since Trump descended the golden escalator inside Trump Tower and announced his candidacy for president. Hardly anyone in the media seemed to know how to properly cover him then. CNN was among the networks that used to carry his campaign rallies live. Tonight’s town hall, despite Collins’s admirable attempts at pushback, felt like a regression to that earlier era. Even some of Trump’s lines felt ominously familiar. “If I don’t win, this country is going to be in big trouble,” he said. Are we really about to do this all over again?