What the Ohio Special Election Actually Means

In just a few hours, Americans will start reading headlines announcing all the lessons learned from today’s Democratic primary in Ohio’s Eleventh Congressional District. Political writers will treat the race as a parable: a warning for progressives or an admonishment of the Democratic Party’s establishment wing. Twitter pundits will publish threads about the winning candidate’s strategy to woo working-class voters. Cable-news commentators might riff on the election as a harbinger of the 2022 midterms.

But in truth, this election will not tell us much. No matter who wins, the outcome will not have particularly useful implications for any brand of Democrat—or for the party’s broader electoral strategy. “Special elections are unusual occurrences, and this is a primary for a special election held in one district,” Justin Buchler, a political-science professor at Case Western Reserve University, told me. Any attempt to derive meaning from such an event “makes precisely zero sense.”

The special election in Ohio 11, a majority-Black district that stretches from Cleveland to Akron, is being held to replace former Representative Marcia Fudge, President Joe Biden’s secretary of housing and urban development. Thirteen Democrats are running in the primary, but two women are currently leading the polls: Nina Turner, the thick-rimmed-glasses-wearing former co-chair for Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, and Shontel Brown, the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair and a Cleveland city-council member. The district is solid blue, which means that the winner will almost certainly win the general election and be sworn into Congress.

Because American politics appears to exist in a time loop, the dynamics of the race have felt a lot like the 2016 presidential-primary fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton: a bitter brawl for power between two opposing factions within the Democratic Party. Turner and Brown have become proxy warriors for those factions; Sanders and his allies have stumped for Turner, while the establishment set, including Clinton and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, have endorsed Brown. Progressive groups such as the Working Families Party and Justice Democrats back Turner, while centrist organizations such as Third Way and the Democratic Majority for Israel support Brown.

The Sanders wing of the party will be happy if Turner wins. After recent losses for left-wing candidates in Louisiana and New York, an Ohio victory will provide a welcome injection of optimism for their side. A Turner victory in a majority-minority district might also add evidence to the assertion that leftists can do well in urban, majority-minority districts. Conversely, a win for Brown will suggest that establishment Democrats were successful here, that their late-in-the-game devotion of resources and manpower likely worked.

But those are about the only reasonable extrapolations. In an off-year election like this one, turnout is often low, unpredictable, and not necessarily representative of the district. (It’s August, not November! People are on vacation or enjoying summer break.) Plus, special elections, which are held randomly to fill vacancies in federal offices, are by definition unusual events. “There is no reason to expect that anything we see today will be replicated in any other contest anywhere else,” Buchler said. Despite national politicians’ attempts to broaden the race, local factors might end up muddying the waters. Turner, for example, entered the race with a certain level of popularity and name recognition, given her years as an Ohio state senator and her position on the Sanders campaign. If she wins, it might be thanks to the fact that voters in Akron and Cleveland know her name, and because politicians tend to perform well in places they’ve represented before.

Dozens of articles have been written about the race between Turner and Brown and how to interpret its outcome. But one reason political reporters up and down the Eastern Seaboard are paying such close attention to a special election in Ohio is that there aren’t many other races going on: Only a few elections are scheduled this summer. And reporters, like this one, have editors to appease. Something similar is true for many Democratic lawmakers and outside groups who have invested so heavily in the race. “In a closely divided House of Representatives, one seat matters, so they’re focused on this district,” Buchler told me. But also, “They have nothing better to do with their time.”

People turn to journalism for help understanding what to make of political developments, and reporters and readers have a tendency to reach for the easy explanations—the clear-cut lessons that align most neatly with the wider national narrative. But the truth is that voters are complicated, primaries are messy, and individual districts are just that—individual.