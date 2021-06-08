The Lament of a Republican Moderate

Read: The evangelical reckoning begins

Haslam is disturbed by some aspects of the national Republican Party’s recent direction—particularly the way politicians and activists have frequently used religion as a cudgel. In his new book, Faithful Presence, he laments what he describes as a tendency among Christians to conflate politics with faith. He is one of many religious conservatives who feels unsure how to describe themselves these days. While he firmly holds evangelical theological beliefs, he told me, he doesn’t feel like he fits the political image of evangelicalism at all. Haslam is willing to challenge his fellow Christians to be more Christ-like in the way they do politics, encouraging them to turn off Fox News and be more charitable toward their political opponents, but he’s squishy about naming and blaming fellow Christian political leaders for the example they’ve set. “There’s been damage to the Church by the identification with this political cause,” he said—the “cause” being Trumpism. But, he added, he’s not interested in criticizing “current political personalities.” Perhaps Haslam has another campaign in him, after all.

Our conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Emma Green: On January 6, when hundreds of rioters breached the United States Capitol, a number of them marched under flags that bore crosses and the names of God and Jesus. How do you think it is that we’ve come to a place in our country in which people who invaded the Capitol were doing so under the banner of Christianity?

Bill Haslam: That was a moment in our history that felt more than concerning. This is a place that I never thought we would be, and I hope we never are again. One of the reasons I wrote the book is this conflation of folks’ personal views of Christianity with their personal political views. This, to me, is a sign of how far offtrack the Church has gone.

Green: When you say offtrack, are you referring to pastors around the country—including in Nashville or elsewhere in Tennessee—who were telling their people, “Yes, you should storm the Capitol”?

Haslam: Well, I certainly never heard that in any of the churches I attended. But I have heard enough pastors who are saying they cannot believe the growth of the QAnon theory in their churches. Their churches had become battlegrounds over things that they never thought they would be. It’s not so much the pastors preaching that from pulpits—although I’m certain there’s some of that—but more people in the congregation who have become convinced that theories [such as QAnon] are reflective of their Christian faith.

Read: A Christian insurrection

Green: Why do you think it is that certain churches, especially those in a conservative, Protestant, evangelical environment, are particularly primed to have gotten offtrack in that way?